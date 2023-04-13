U.S. appeals court weighs free speech challenge to attorney conduct rule

Law Firms Williams & Connolly LLP Follow















(Reuters) - A federal appeals court in Philadelphia on Thursday questioned whether a free-speech advocate and Pennsylvania attorney can pursue his First Amendment challenge against the state's adoption of an anti-harassment and discrimination professional rule for lawyers.

The 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel pressed a lawyer for plaintiff Zachary Greenberg on the threshold issue of Greenberg's standing to sue, asking whether his presentations as a program officer for the non-profit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression would violate the rule.

The Pennsylvania rule, which is modeled after an American Bar Association rule, prohibits lawyers from knowingly engaging "in conduct constituting harassment or discrimination" based on race, sex, religion and other grounds.

Greenberg claims he is at risk of violating the rule because of presentations he gives about offensive and derogatory language. But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's Office of Disciplinary Counsel has said it would not prosecute such conduct.

"It looks like you have an Office of Disciplinary Counsel doing its job in a way that doesn't portend any type of harm coming to Mr. Greenberg," Judge Thomas Ambro said.

Even if the state promised not to pursue disciplinary charges against him, Greenberg has said he would have to censor himself out of fear of inadvertently offending someone, who in turn might file a complaint against him.

Lisa Blatt of Washington, D.C.-based law firm Williams & Connolly, who is representing the disciplinary board, argued Thursday that the notion that the rule chills speech is "frivolous."

"They cannot cite one example of any attorney who has been disciplined for purely ideological or controversial speech," Blatt said.

U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney blocked the rule in March 2022, finding it to be overbroad and in conflict with the First Amendment.

The rule has attracted support from the ABA and other bar groups and opposition from conservative and religious groups, including on the grounds that it could be abused by bar officials in the future.











