US appeals judge accused of 'serious misconduct' in deepening fitness probe

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. appeals judge Pauline Newman has committed "serious misconduct" by refusing to cooperate with a mental fitness probe and should be suspended from hearing new cases for one year or until she submits to a court-ordered examination, an investigative panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a report released on Friday.

The report cited statements from "many different staff members describing memory loss, confusion, paranoia and angry rants" by Newman, who is 96 and has been a Federal Circuit judge for nearly four decades. Newman has shown "significant mental deterioration," it said.

A committee of three Federal Circuit judges that authored the report, dated July 31, said the staff statements "paint a consistent and disturbing picture that established a reasonable basis for concern" about Newman's state of mind.

Newman has defended her mental acuity and sued her colleagues in Washington, D.C. district court to reverse the Federal Circuit judicial council's March decision to stop assigning her new cases. A federal judge sent the lawsuit to mediation last month.

Newman's attorney Greg Dolin of the New Civil Liberties Alliance said on Friday that some of the allegations outlined in the report were "petty grievances and bellyaching" about how Newman runs her chambers, and that the court's statements about her mental fitness were "overblown" and "mischaracterized."

"What we've been saying throughout is that this committee is not a proper form" for the investigation, and releasing the report without giving Newman a chance to respond "shows that this committee has a predetermined outcome in mind," Dolin said.

A representative for the Federal Circuit said that the court had no comment on the documents released on Friday.

Newman, a highly regarded figure in patent law and a prominent dissenter on the patent-focused Federal Circuit, was appointed to the court by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

In orders made public in April, Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore said Newman had shown signs of cognitive and physical impairment and accused her of refusing to cooperate with inquiries into her mental health.

Newman's attorneys said in documents released by the Federal Circuit on Friday that an independent neurologist had declared her fit to serve. They said that she should be reinstated immediately and that the Federal Circuit's investigation should be moved to another circuit.

The investigating committee in Friday's report said Newman has had trouble remembering how to perform routine tasks, raised unfounded allegations that her devices were being hacked and lashed out at court staff.

The report also said Newman had mishandled sensitive matters among her staff, failed to address alleged misconduct by a clerk and drove away two of her other employees.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









