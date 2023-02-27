U.S. bar exam pass rate drops for first-time takers

Summary The first-time pass rate has fallen 6% since 2020, ABA data show

(Reuters) - Just over 78% of U.S. law school graduates who took the bar exam for the first time in 2022 passed the mandatory licensing test, the American Bar Association said Friday.

That’s down slightly from the 80% first-time pass rate in 2021 and represents a 6 percent decline from 2020’s first-time pass rate of 84%. The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated year-over-year comparisons because some states modified their exams in 2020 or gave the test online in 2020 and 2021.

The new ABA figures also show that more than 91% of 2020 law graduates who took the bar exam passed within two years — a metric the organization calls the “ultimate bar pass rate.” That’s up slightly from the class of 2019.

The ABA releases data on first-time and ultimate bar passage rates each spring as a resource for the public and potential law school applicants. The figures aggregate national pass rates and provide data on how graduates of each law school performed on the attorney licensing test.

The ABA said it plans to release additional data next month on bar pass rates broken down by race and gender. Those figures for the class of 2021 revealed a widening gap in pass rate by race. White test takers had a first-time pass rate of 85%, while Hispanic and Black test takers had pass rates of 72% and 61%, respectively.

Harvard Law School notched a 98% first-time pass rate, followed by Yale Law School and the University of Virginia School of Law at nearly 96%, according to the ABA data.

(Correction: This story has been updated to remove a reference to the University of Alabama School of Law having a first-time pass rate of 100%, which was based on incorrect data from the ABA. The school's actual pass rate was 91%.)

