U.S. Chamber adds general counsel, senior GOP lobbyist in latest leadership hires

(Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has tapped David Detweiler, the former top lawyer for Volkswagen AG's U.S. unit, as its new general counsel.

The country's most powerful business lobby also said on Tuesday that Evan Jenkins, a former U.S. Representative from West Virginia and judge on the state's highest court, will join as head of congressional affairs. Detweiler and Jenkins will both start at the Chamber on Sept. 19, the organization said.

The Chamber in March said it had hired several new executives and switched up the roles of others, including Harold Kim, who was promoted to chief legal officer.

Kim has also served since 2019 as president of the U.S. Chamber Institute of Legal Reform, the group's advocacy and research affiliate. In the top lawyer role, Kim oversees the institute, the Chamber Litigation Center and the general counsel's office, according to the organization's website.

The Chamber's former general counsel, John Wood, left in September 2021 to join the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, as senior investigative counsel and of counsel to its vice chair, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney.

Before this year Detweiler, previously a longtime Clifford Chance lawyer in Frankfurt, Germany, served at least five years as general counsel of Herndon, Virginia-based Volkswagen Group of America Inc. Stephan Halstrup now holds the position, according to Halstrup's LinkedIn account.

Detweiler oversaw the U.S. components of Volkswagen's agreements to resolve allegations that it used secret software to cheat emissions tests, the Chamber said.

A spokesperson for the German automaker's U.S. subsidiary didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Former Republican congressman Jenkins, who also was previously a state lawmaker, served since 2018 on the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, including as chief justice in 2021, until he resigned in February.

As part of the changes it announced in March, the Chamber said Jack Howard would become senior vice president of strategic advocacy, with a mandate of using advocacy tools to "grow the number of pro-business champions on Capitol Hill."

The Chamber is the top U.S. lobbying spender. Its PACs or members spent over $66.4 million in 2021 and over $35.2 million on lobbying so far in 2022, according to OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan research organization that tracks U.S. advocacy dollars.

