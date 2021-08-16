U.S. Chamber, in-house group wade into fight over Buckley records

The United States Chamber of Commerce building is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Appeal stems from insurance dispute over name partner's departure

Aug 16 - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Corporate Counsel are backing efforts by Buckley to overturn a court ruling that would force the law firm to turn over records of its communications with Latham & Watkins related to alleged misconduct by its former leader, Andrew Sandler.

Buckley has been locked in litigation with Oxford Insurance Co over a $6 million insurance claim it filed under a loss of key employee policy after Sandler left the firm in 2018. Oxford has asserted it doesn't have to cover the claim, alleging that Buckley failed to disclose that Sandler was being investigated for alleged misconduct when he left.

Oxford is now seeking records from Buckley's internal investigation, which was conducted by Latham. In November, North Carolina Chief Business Court Judge Louis Bledsoe ruled that portions of Buckley's communications with Latham have to be turned over to Oxford.

Buckley appealed the ruling to the North Carolina Supreme Court. In a Thursday amicus brief supporting the appeal, the U.S. Chamber and ACC assert failing to overturn Bledsoe's decision could undermine attorney-client privilege and hamstring future internal investigations.

"The decision threatens the free flow of information and legal advice at the time when companies need it most," the Chamber and the ACC wrote. "If affirmed on appeal, it would

disincentivize companies from adopting policies requiring investigations, for fear that doing so will invalidate the attorney-client privilege."

The allegations against Sandler were not detailed in Bledsoe's ruling. Oxford, in its initial October 2019 complaint against Buckley, described the allegations as "significant enough" to warrant hiring Latham and to potentially lead to Sandler's termination.

Sandler, who is now senior partner at Washington-based boutique Mitchell Sandler, said he had no comment.

Buckley and Oxford are at odds over whether Sandler's February 2018 departure was voluntary, with the firm alleging that Sandler chose to leave after he was stripped of his chairmanship and placed on paid leave after he refused to cooperate with Latham's investigation.

Oxford has asserted that Sandler said in October 2018 that he had not left voluntarily, and that it has no obligation to cover any of Buckley's losses stemming from the departure.

A representative for the ACC declined to comment further, saying the brief "states our position in the case clearly." Representatives for the U.S. Chamber did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Brian Boone, an Alston & Bird partner who filed the amicus brief.

Buckley's co-managing partners and its McGuireWoods attorney, Mark Kinghorn, did not respond to requests for comment. James Cooney, a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson who is representing Oxford, also did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Buckley LLP v. Series 1 of Oxford Insurance Co NC LLC, North Carolina Supreme Court, No. 219A21-1.

For Buckley: Mark Kinghorn of McGuireWoods

For Oxford Insurance Co: James Cooney of Womble Bond Dickinson

