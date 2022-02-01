U.S. foreign investment regulator joins Morgan Lewis law firm in D.C.

The logo of law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP on the exterior of its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

David Plotinsky was acting chief and principal deputy chief of the DOJ's Foreign Investment Review Section

He joins Morgan Lewis' regulatory team as a partner

(Reuters) - David Plotinsky, a 25-year government veteran who most recently served as acting chief and principal deputy chief of the U.S. Department of Justice's Foreign Investment Review Section, has joined Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in Washington, D.C., as a partner, the firm said Tuesday.

With experience in both the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission, the firm said Plotinsky will advise clients on national security, telecommunications, and foreign investment in the United States.

"I've done intelligence, counterintelligence, counterterrorism, security, and then most recently foreign investment," Plotinsky said. "It seemed like a good next stage in my professional development to take all that work I've done in national security and try something new."

David Plotinsky, partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius/Handout via REUTERS

Plotinsky has held senior positions in the National Counterterrorism Center, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FCC, where he served as chief of the Cybersecurity and Communications Reliability Division for a year and a half before rejoining the DOJ in 2018.

He is the latest government official to jump to Philadelphia-founded Morgan Lewis, following Erin Martin, who joined the firm in January after more than 13 years at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

