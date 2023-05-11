US judge's lawsuit to block probe leads courts to 'uncharted waters'















(Reuters) - A U.S. judge’s lawsuit to halt a probe into her competency has set up an unprecedented legal showdown over judicial oversight, with few guideposts for the court hearing the case, according to legal experts.

U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman of the Federal Circuit sued the appeals court’s chief judge, Kimberly Moore, and two other colleagues late Wednesday, claiming they violated her constitutional rights and unlawfully sidelined her from the court’s business.

Moore did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the Federal Circuit declined to comment.

The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, asks a district court to exercise authority over a judicial investigation of a sitting federal judge, a situation with few, if any, parallels in recent history.

“Nothing even remotely like this has happened” since Congress implemented a process for investigating complaints against judges more than 40 years ago, said University of Pittsburgh professor Arthur Hellman, who studies the federal judiciary.

“It’s uncharted waters for everybody,” Hellman said.

At least two other U.S. judges have sued to contest sanctions against them, but neither case involved an active investigation and both were rendered moot before key legal questions were resolved.

Newman, 95, is under investigation after a three-judge committee determined that she may suffer a disability that interferes with her responsibilities as a judge and after she refused a medical evaluation, according to Federal Circuit orders released last month.

Her lawsuit seeks to a halt the investigation or to transfer the probe to a different court. She denied having any physical or mental impairment that affected her performance and said Moore has improperly prevented her from hearing new cases.

Newman's attorney at the nonprofit New Civil Liberties Alliance, Greg Dolin, said judges with lifetime appointments should remain in their roles until they "retire, die or are impeached.”

Legal experts said Newman may have a strong case that she has been treated unfairly during the probe, but getting an outside court to intervene will be a challenge.

A 1980 law governs the process for investigating complaints for judicial misconduct or disability, including how sanctions can be appealed. But it does not contemplate how or whether ongoing investigations can be stopped in their tracks.

The closest comparison legal experts cited is the case of late U.S. District Judge John McBryde of the Northern District of Texas, who challenged a year-long suspension for inappropriate behavior.

The D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in 2001 that McBryde’s appeal was moot since his suspension had expired by the time the case reached the court. But it also said it lacked authority to consider constitutional challenges to findings of misconduct.

It is also unclear whether another court can transfer Newman’s competency probe out of the Federal Circuit.

Moore has already refused to transfer the investigation, leaving her colleagues in charge of it, according to Newman's complaint. In past cases, chief appeals court judges have asked U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to move probes to another court to preserve neutrality.

“To avoid the perception that judges are out to protect their own, or in this case, undermine a nemesis, the easy, obvious, and appropriate move would be for the Chief to request a change of venue to a different circuit,” said Charles Geyh, a law professor at Indiana University.











