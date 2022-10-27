U.S. judicial panel rejects disclosure rule change inspired by Avenatti case

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal judicial rulemaking panel on Thursday rejected a proposal inspired by the prosecution of attorney Michael Avenatti to expand public access to financial information defendants submit to qualify for court-appointed counsel.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, who oversaw two criminal cases against the celebrity lawyer, had asked the Judicial Conference's Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules to review a rule that appeared to bar releasing such information.

The Manhattan judge ruled last year that forms that Avenatti submitted to prove he was eligible for court-appointed lawyers under the Criminal Justice Act to support his requests for court-appointed counsel could be made public.

The forms are usually not public. But at the request of a media outlet, Furman in July 2021 concluded Avenatti's filings were judicial documents and that common law and First Amendment rights to public access required them to be unsealed.

Avenatti became famous representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against former Republican President Donald Trump.

Avenatti was sentenced by Furman in separate cases to about five years combined in prison after being convicted in February of embezzling nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from Daniels, and in 2020 for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike Inc.

He faces a third sentencing in California on Dec. 5 in a separate criminal prosecution.

In August 2021, Furman asked the rules committee to clarify Rule 49.1 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, which governs privacy protections in court filings, to make clear that such financial disclosure forms can be subject to public access.

But his proposal failed to garner any support during a meeting of the advisory committee in Phoenix, Arizona, after a subcommittee tasked with examining it recommended its rejection and the defense bar raised privacy rights objections.

It cited an article by Stephen Sady, chief deputy public defender for the District of Oregon, who called it discriminatory to treat indigent defendants differently than wealthy ones who can maintain financial privacy by hiring counsel.

Los Angeles-based U.S. District Judge André Birotte, the subcommittee's chair, said the current rule already provides judges some "flexibility and discretion" by saying courts "may," not "shall," allow unredacted sealed filings.

"The feeling of the subcommittee was, if it ain't broke, don't fix it," he said.

