U.S. judicial panel zeroes in on tougher amicus disclosure rules

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Panel considers new disclosure rules for amicus filers

Potential rule prompted by pending legislation in Congress















(Reuters) - A federal judicial rulemaking panel inched closer on Thursday to requiring greater financial disclosures from outside groups that file amicus briefs in cases, information that one judge said could shore up the "public's confidence in what we do."

Several members of the Judicial Conference's Advisory Committee on Appellate Rules expressed support for requiring filers of amicus, or friend-of-the-court, briefs to disclose if much of its annual revenue comes from a party in a case.

A subcommittee tasked with drafting a rule had proposed requiring such a disclosure when a party or its counsel had contributed 25% or more of the gross annual revenue of the entity filing an amicus brief, which are often non-profits or charities.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Certainly, the public has some right to know some of this information," U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Wesley said.

The subcommittee had also proposed requiring amicus brief filers to disclose when a party holds majority "control" over it and when any non-parties have contributed or pledged more than $1,000 to specifically fund the drafting of their briefs.

The 25% threshold is far higher than the 3% line for gross revenue proposed in the AMICUS Act, legislation first introduced in Congress in 2019 that prompted the judiciary to consider whether it needed to beef-up its disclosure requirements.

The legislation, backed by Democratic U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Democratic U.S. Representative Hank Johnson Jr of Georgia, aims to shed a light on the extent parties or others secretly fund efforts to influence judges.

The proposed rule under debate Thursday drew a warning from Andrew Pincus, an appellate lawyer recently appointed to the Committee on Rules of Practice and Procedure, a panel that must approve the ultimate rule.

Pincus, a partner at Mayer Brown who often files amicus briefs for groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, cautioned that forcing the disclosure of major contributors could discourage briefs from groups worried their arguments would now be viewed skeptically.

"The real world effect will be that organizations that are over 25% won't file amicus briefs, or at least they will be very, very, very discouraged," he said.

But Wesley, of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said he already takes industry oriented briefs supporting a company with a "grain of salt" and that "disclosure has relevance to the public’s confidence what we do."

Read more:

U.S. judiciary panel expresses support for amicus brief financial disclosures

Judiciary panel weighs expanding disclosure rule for amicus filers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.