U.S. labor board affirms limits on questioning workers about legal claims

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Thursday upheld a 60-year-old test for determining when an employer's questioning of workers about a pending legal dispute is unlawful, rejecting criticisms by federal courts.

The board in a 3-2 decision said a 1964 ruling known as Johnnie's Poultry properly balances the rights of workers and businesses by strictly limiting how employers can conduct interviews.

Johnnie's Poultry said the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) requires that employee participation in interviews involving alleged unfair labor practices be voluntary, and that during investigations employers communicate the purpose of the questioning and assure workers that no reprisal will take place.

Thursday's case involves construction equipment retailer Sunbelt Rentals Inc, which was accused by a union of unlawfully interrogating workers in Wisconsin about a pending NLRB case over the company's refusal to bargain.

The board last year had called for public input on whether it should use the case to revisit Johnnie's Poultry in light of several federal appeals court rulings that criticized it. Several major unions urged the board not to change the standard, and no business-backed groups submitted briefs.

Those appeals courts have said that not all union-related questioning is unlawfully coercive, and the board's standard could violate employers' free-speech rights. The courts in those cases required the NLRB to determine whether specific interview questions interfered with workers' rights.

But the board majority on Thursday said that case-by-case approach could discourage workers from pursuing legal claims and undermine the board's ability to investigate unlawful practices.

NLRB Chair Lauren McFerran, a Democrat, said in a statement that the ruling maintains a standard that has been applied successfully for decades.

"Because of the strong possibility of coercion in an employer interview about unfair labor practice issues, employees need protection," McFerran said.

The board's two Republican members, Marvin Kaplan and John Ring, dissented. They said the NLRB should adopt a presumption that interviews related to pending cases are coercive but give employers a chance to present evidence rebutting that finding.

"This standard ... ensures that proper consideration is given to evidence that questioning was not coercive even though not all the Johnnie’s Poultry safeguards were observed," they wrote.

Ring's term on the board ends on Friday. The NLRB this week issued other key rulings expanding the money damages available to workers who are illegally fired and making it easier for unions to organize small groups of a company's workforce.

The case is Sunbelt Rentals Inc, National Labor Relations Board, No. 18-CA-236643.

For Sunbelt: Patricia Hill and Yash Dave of Smith Gambrell & Russell; Michael Pepperman of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel

For the union: Patrick Ryan of Baum Sigman Auerbach & Neuman

For the general counsel: Ruth Burdick

