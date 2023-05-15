US law firm Baker Botts re-enters Asia-Pacific with Singapore launch

Summary

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Baker Botts has re-entered the Asia-Pacific legal market with an office in Singapore, almost 18 months after it shut its Hong Kong office.

Houston, Texas-based Baker Botts signaled its plans for Singapore in November when it added energy and infrastructure-focused M&A partner Richard Guit from UK-based Ashurst. The firm said Monday that it is formally launching its Singapore office, with additional partner hires from Ashurst.

Guit is joined by energy-focused partners Daniel Reinbott and Michael Harrison, Baker Botts said. Baker Botts partner Lewis Jones will also relocate to Singapore from London, and two special counsels and one associate are also joining the new office.

The office, to be led by Guit, will serve as an “Asia-Pacific hub” for the firm’s energy and infrastructure-focused M&A and dispute resolution practice, said Jason Bennett, global head of Baker Botts’ projects practice and co-head of its energy group.

“With significant changes taking place in the energy market, and the dominance of Asia as a critical driver of global energy consumption and decarbonization developments, Singapore is a critical office for the firm’s support of our global client base,” Bennett said in a statement.

As the Singapore office grows, the firm plans to expand to private equity work there, with a particular focus on the technology and life sciences markets, Baker Botts said in a statement.

An Ashurst spokesperson wished Guit, Reinbott and Harrison well in their new roles. The firm’s website lists three other energy-focused partners in its Singapore office.

International law firms have been actively increasing their presence in Singapore, particularly with restructuring and capital markets lawyers.

