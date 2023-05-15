US law firm Holland & Knight absorbs Colombian firm, adding 28 lawyers

Law Firms Holland & Knight LLP Follow















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Holland & Knight said Monday it has brought on 28 lawyers from a Bogotá, Colombia-based firm, in the Florida-founded firm's latest expansion in Latin America.

Holland & Knight has absorbed Cuberos Cortés Gutiérrez's lawyers and staff, which will close down as a result, a Holland & Knight spokesperson said.

The firm, which has about 2,000 lawyers globally, last month hired 17 attorneys from Mexican law firm Sánchez Devanny.

Holland & Knight will now have about 70 lawyers practicing in Bogotá, where it opened an office in 2012. There are very few U.S.-based law firms with outposts in Colombia.

Enrique Gómez-Pinzón, executive partner of Holland & Knight in Bogotá, said the firm wanted to grow its local practices to have a "complete" services offering in Colombia.

The additions allow the firm to add Colombia practices in insolvency and government procurement, while expanding existing areas including corporate, litigation, arbitration, labor, tax, infrastructure projects and real estate, Holland & Knight said.

The seven partners joining Holland & Knight from CCG are Gustavo Cuberos Gómez, Edwin Cortés Mejía, José Gutiérrez Mestre, Camilo Cuervo Díaz, Alba Malagón Enemocón, Julia Velásquez Torres and Diego Acevedo Gámez.

Holland & Knight has more than 175 lawyers in its Latin America practice, which includes lawyers and professionals in the United States in addition to those located in the Bogotá, Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico offices, according to its website.

