US law firm Holland & Knight expands in Mexico with 17-lawyer group

Companies

Companies Law Firms Sánchez DeVanny Eseverri, S.C Follow















(Reuters) - Florida-founded law firm Holland & Knight has added 17 lawyers, including seven partners, to its ranks in Mexico from local law firm Sánchez Devanny, the firm said Thursday.

Most of the team joined Holland & Knight's Monterrey, Mexico, office, which the firm added through its 2021 merger with U.S. firm Thompson & Knight. Several other lawyers are based in Mexico City.

The lawyers from Sánchez Devanny specialize in areas including corporate law, international trade, tax and environmental law, and represent clients in Mexico's industrial sector, according to Holland & Knight.

Holland & Knight said it now has 62 Mexico-based attorneys. The firm has nearly 2,000 lawyers globally.

Luis Rubio Barnetche, executive partner of Holland & Knight's Mexico City office, said Monterrey is a fast-growing city and there is high demand for legal services in the area as more global companies move in.

Latin American and cross-border work has long been a focus for Holland & Knight. Gerardo Prado Hernández, a new partner joining the firm in Monterrey, cited that "sharp focus on Latin America" in a statement and said moving to the larger firm would help his group expand their client offerings.

A spokesperson from Sánchez Devanny, which has three offices in Mexico, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read More:

Holland & Knight to merge with Nashville law firm in first big 2023 combination











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.