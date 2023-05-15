US law firm leasing rebounds, but offices shrink















(Reuters) - Two of the largest U.S. law firm leases signed in the first quarter of 2023 involved big firms downsizing their headquarters in major cities, according to commercial brokerage Savills Inc, as many law firms shrink their physical footprints.

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft shaved off about 34.7% of its office space in New York, or roughly 120,000 square feet, when renewing its lease during Q1 2023, Savills said. The firm leased 225,000 square feet in its lower Manhattan building.

A Cadwalader spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

Four large leases over 100,000 square feet signed in the first quarter helped bump up the quarterly leasing volume to 1.6 million square feet, according to a report last week by Savills, which tracks law firm leases over 20,000 square feet across major U.S. markets.

That marks a 45.5% increase from the last quarter of 2022, when Savills reported a dropoff. Leasing during Q1 returned to more usual levels, Savills said.

While the next several quarters will give a better indication of where the law firm leasing market is heading, there "definitely was a dip during COVID, and there's definitely sort of a rebounding" now, said Tom Fulcher, chair of Savills' legal tenant practice group.

Like Cadwalader, law firm Katten Muchin Rosenman chose to keep its headquarters in the same building when it signed a renewal lease last quarter. The Chicago-based firm leased 204,000 square feet, a more than 7% reduction, Savills said.

Gil Soffer, managing partner of Katten's Chicago office, said office size was one of several factors in the decision, along with location, lease flexibility, amenities and design considerations.

"Our feeling was strong that we simply needed less space, given the new world," he said.

A separate report released last week by commercial brokerage Cushman & Wakefield said law firm tenants that renewed or relocated office locations in the same market took 13% less space on average, while more than 20% renewed leases at the same size in 2022. Larger firms "have been more aggressive with their space reduction plans," the report said.

Cushman & Wakefield, which tracks firm leases of all sizes, said legal sector leasing in the United States reached a high of 14.3 million square feet in 2022 after the pandemic lull.

