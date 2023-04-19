US law firm O'Melveny adds Gibson Dunn finance partner in rare London hire

Summary

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm O'Melveny & Myers said Wednesday that it has hired a partner from rival Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher to its London-based corporate finance practice.

Gregory Campbell will become the fifth partner at O’Melveny’s London outpost and the first lateral partner hire since 2015, a firm spokesperson confirmed. O'Melveny also has one partner in Brussels, its only other European office, the spokesperson said.

Campbell advises public companies, banks, and private equity and credit funds on cross-border M&A, leveraged financings and restructuring, O’Melveny said in a statement.

He also advises on regulatory concerns including anti-money laundering and sanction-related matters, O’Melveny said.

The move comes a day after Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny said that former Biden White House chief of staff Ron Klain is returning to the firm to lead its strategic counseling and crisis management practice.

O'Melveny was in merger talks with London-headquartered global law firm Allen & Overy in 2018 that ended a year later.

Law firms Eversheds Sutherland, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, McGuireWoods, Clifford Chance, and DLA Piper have all added finance-focused partners in London this year.

Gibson Dunn also added two fintech partners from rival Paul Hastings in New York earlier this year. The Los Angeles-founded firm has lost partners to Milbank , Boies Schiller Flexner spinoff Pallas Partners, and Paul Hastings since January.

A Gibson Dunn spokesperson wished Campbell well on his new role.

