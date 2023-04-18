US law firm Orrick grows European offices with Eversheds hires

Summary

April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe added partners from London-headquartered Eversheds Sutherland in Germany and France, the firm said Monday.

In Paris, Aurélien Loric joins Orrick to head its restructuring practice in the city. Loric brings a four-attorney team from Eversheds that specializes in advising funds on financial and operational restructurings, Orrick said in a statement.

Loric is Orrick's first partner hire from a rival firm in Paris since August 2021.

Loric said the tech industry-focused law firm’s global platform will enable his team to service clients - debt funds and financial investors - on larger cross-border transactions, and collaborate on deals involving tech companies and their founders.

Werner Brickwedde joins the firm’s energy transaction practice in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he previously led Eversheds’ national M&A practice.

Brickwedde focuses on energy and infrastructure cross-border M&A and has particular experience with offshore wind projects, a sector where the firm has advised on transactions in 15 jurisdictions, Orrick said in a statement.

He joins Orrick at a time when the firm’s German and global clients are actively pursuing energy transition strategies, co-head of Orrick’s Germany practice Oliver Duys said in a statement.

An Eversheds Sutherland spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures in Paris and Dusseldorf.

A team of 21-lawyers left Orrick in Italy to form an energy advisory firm in October. The firm also lost its London office leader to U.S. rival Dechert in February.

