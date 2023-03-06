U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel bets on Beijing amid geopolitical tensions

Companies

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Monday said it has opened an office in Beijing, expanding its presence in the Chinese mainland amid heightened U.S.-China tensions.

Quinn Emanuel advises Chinese companies, including several state-owned commercial banks, in overseas and cross-border disputes, arbitration and litigation, said Xiao Liu, the leader of Quinn Emanuel's China practice and its new Beijing office.

The firm said it also represents China-based clients in investigations by government agencies, including the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Its clients have included International Business Machines Corp's China branch and Chinese steel maker Pangang Group Co Ltd.

Quinn Emanuel already has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and Liu said many of the firm's lawyers were already spending time in Beijing. Between Beijing and Shanghai, Quinn Emanuel has two partners and around 10 lawyers, he added.

"It's a very intuitive expansion of our capabilities in China," Liu said.

Liu said the Beijing launch showcases the firm's commitment to the market even as ties between the world's two largest economies have been increasingly strained.

Last month the U.S. military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States. China says the balloon was a civilian research vessel that was accidentally blown off course, calling the U.S. response an over-reaction.

The United States also expanded the number of troops helping train Taiwanese forces. China sees Taiwan as a wayward province and has not ruled out taking the island by force, while Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its democracy and freedom.

Global money managers told Reuters last week they've begun factoring a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan into their investment decisions.

Reporting by David Thomas











