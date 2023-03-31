US law firm Sidley hires Weil partner pair in London

Summary

Summary Law Firms James MacArthur and Ed Freeman join Sidley's London office from Weil, Gotshal and Manges

They focus on private equity and infrastructure funds-related cross-border M&A transactions















Reuters - U.S. law firm Sidley Austin is continuing the expansion of its UK practice with a double-partner hire from rival Weil, Gotshal and Manges in London, the firm said Thursday.

M&A partners James MacArthur and Ed Freeman, who focus their practice on private equity and infrastructure funds, are Chicago-based Sidley Austin’s third and fourth lateral partner hires in London this year.

Shearman & Sterling’s EMEA M&A practice leader Phil Cheveley joined the firm in February, a week after Sidley added partner Kieran Sharma to its restructuring group in the city.

“James and Ed will enhance our ability to serve our fund clients in particular and develop stronger global relationships in the wider infrastructure sector,” global leader of Sidley’s energy, transportation, and infrastructure practice Cliff Vrielink said in a statement.

MacArthur has advised energy and infrastructure-focused private equity firms including Macquarie Asset Management, Antin Infrastructure Partners, Terra Firma, APG Asset Management, OMERS Infrastructure and Carlyle Group, according to an archived bio on Weil’s website.

Freeman, who will move to Sidley “shortly,” the firm said, acts for leading financial sponsors on cross-border M&A transactions.

He has advised the British government on its $500 million deal to acquire satellite operator OneWeb along with India’s Bharti Global. He represented private equity firm Lone Star Funds on its $6 billion sale of the MBCC Group to Swiss chemicals company Sika, according to his archived Weil profile.

Freeman has also advised Spain’s biggest bank Banco Santader S.A. on numerous deals including the $2 billion sale of its global portfolio of renewable energy and water infrastructure projects to Cubico Sustainable Investments.

Weil also brought on infrastructure-focused M&A partner Brendan Moylan last month from Latham & Watkins, marking the New York-based firm's fourth partner hire in the city this year.

A Weil spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the departures.











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.