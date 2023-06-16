US law firm Skadden taps D.C.-based deal maker as new leader















June 15 (Reuters) - Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, one of the highest grossing U.S. law firms, said Thursday evening that Washington, D.C.-based corporate partner Jeremy London will serve as its next top leader.

London, 51, will take over as executive partner from Eric Friedman, who has led the 1,600-lawyer firm for the last 15 years. Friedman in a statement said the New York-founded firm's partnership "made an excellent choice in selecting Jeremy as our next executive partner."

Under Friedman, Skadden's annual revenue rose steadily to $3 billion in 2022, despite slight drops in 2009 and 2020, according to data collected by The American Lawyer, with average profits reaching $5 million for its 321 equity partners.

The firm's head count declined during Friedman's tenure, however, from 2,200 lawyers when he took over in 2008 to more than 1,600 lawyers in 2022.

"Through his steadfast leadership, Eric Friedman has personified our values, enriched our culture and positioned us for ongoing success," London said in a statement.

London has spent his entire legal career at Skadden, starting as a summer associate in 1996. Centene Corp is a top client -- he represented the healthcare company in its $15.27 billion buyout of WellCare, its $6.3 billion acquisition of Health Net, and its $2.2 billion acquisition of Magellan Health Inc, according to his Skadden profile.

Reporting by David Thomas











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.