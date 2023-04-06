U.S. law firm Womble absorbs small IP firm, extending tie-up trend

Companies

Companies Law Firms Womble Bond Dickinson (uk) Llp Follow















(Reuters) - Law firm Womble Bond Dickinson said Thursday it has absorbed a 12-year-old intellectual property law firm, Moyles IP, and is bringing on all five of its lawyers, including partners Lisa Moyles and Jason Rockman.

They will be members of Womble's 100-member patent prosecution and litigation practice. The team works with clients in oil and gas, communications, electronics and medical sectors, Womble said.

Moyles will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, while Rockman will be based in Washington, D.C. The rest are in D.C. and New York.

Preston Heard, Womble's patent prosecution and litigation practice group leader, said that the firms have worked together as co-counsel for at least six IP clients. The firms secured a defense win for oil and gas company DynaEnergetics this week in a Western District of Texas patent infringement case.

Womble, with U.S. roots in North Carolina and over 1,000 lawyers, said it has hired at least five attorneys for its patent prosecution and litigation group across the country in the last year

At least two other U.S. law firms have also absorbed smaller firms this month. St. Louis-based firm Armstrong Teasdale said Monday it merged with litigation boutique Novack and Macey, absorbing almost 50 attorneys and staff members and entering into the Chicago market.

Minneapolis-founded Dorsey & Whitney said Tuesday that it absorbed six lawyers from Seattle-based Groff Murphy, which shut down with the lawyers' move. Three partners, Marisa Bavand, Mike Grace, and Allison Murphy, and three associates joined the firm's construction and design, and government contracts practices.

Mergers between larger law firms have also picked up steam this year, according to data released this week by legal industry consultancy Fairfax Associates.

Read More:

Law firm Armstrong Teasdale enters Chicago, marking 13th new office in 5 years

Law firm mergers gained steam in 2022, with more on the way in 2023











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.