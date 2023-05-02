US law firms added few lawyers in Q1 as demand, productivity dropped - Wells Fargo















May 2 (Reuters) - The number of attorneys at the largest U.S. law firms barely budged in the first quarter of 2023 as client demand and lawyer productivity dropped, Wells Fargo said in a report released on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo's Legal Specialty Group reported a 1.5% drop in demand, calculated as the number of hours lawyers billed. Firms among the 50 highest-grossing U.S. law firms saw a 2% drop compared to the first quarter of 2022, the report said.

The average number of hours lawyers billed in the first quarter of 2023 was down 6% from the same period last year, from 1,634 to 1,536 hours, Wells Fargo found. The survey included 66 of the top 100 U.S. law firms by revenue as identified by The American Lawyer.

Attorney headcount was flat, rising just 0.4% on average, from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 to the end of this past quarter, the report said.

Owen Burman, a senior consultant in the Wells Fargo unit, said it was surprising to see any growth at all.

"We thought there would have been a decline in headcount," Burman said.

"Firms are saying these are investments for the future," he said. "But we heard that last year."

Despite the declines in demand and productivity, revenue was up 4.7% among the surveyed firms.

The legal services sector lost 600 jobs in March, marking the first monthly employment decline for the industry since September, according to U.S. Labor Department data.

Rising interest rates, high inflation and recession fears have soured some companies' appetites for dealmaking, which in turn has led to leading law firms working on fewer and smaller deals.

Global mergers and acquisitions activity shrank to its lowest level in more than a decade in the first quarter of 2023, according to Refinitiv.

