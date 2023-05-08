US law firms crowd into Nashville as sunbelt markets stay hot















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Barnes & Thornburg has opened a new office in Nashville with five healthcare-focused partners from other firms, the firm said Monday.

Like other sunbelt cities, Nashville's legal market has become increasingly crowded in recent years, as major companies like Oracle Corp and Amazon.com Inc have moved into the city and law firms have followed.

Holland & Knight announced a merger with Nashville-based law firm Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis in January. Other U.S. firms including Womble Bond Dickinson, Jackson Lewis, K&L Gates and Spencer Fane have opened Nashville offices since 2021.

Andy Detherage, Indianapolis-founded Barnes & Thornburg's managing partner, said Nashville's developing healthcare industry was a particular draw. The Music City is still underserved by most major law firms, he said.

The founding partners of the new office include Jay Knight and Taylor Wirth, who are joining Barnes & Thornburg from Bass, Berry & Sims and will be part of the firm's securities and capital markets practice group.

Last June Barnes & Thornburg hired a three lawyer healthcare team from Bass, Berry and Sims including Washington, D.C.-based John Kelly. Kelly is now chair of Barnes & Thornburg's health care department and health care industry practice.

Also joining in Nashville are former Holland & Knight partner J.D. Thomas and former Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Joy Boyd Longnecker. Thomas and Longnecker represent health care clients in regulatory matters. Partner Elisa Harris joins from health care company Wayspring.

A spokesperson from Bass, Berry & Sims wished Knight and Wirth well. Matt Burnstein, executive partner of Holland & Knight's Nashville office, thanked Thomas for his contributions and wished him well.

A spokesperson from Baker Donelson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Longnecker's departure.

