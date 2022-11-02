U.S. law schools expand fundraising ambitions as tuitions swell

Summary

Summary Companies Columbia Law says latest capital campaign raised $325 million

NYU Law last year set a record after raising $540 million















(Reuters) - Columbia Law is the latest law school to wrap up a blockbuster fundraising campaign, with $325 million raised over five years.

The school announced Tuesday that its Campaign for Columbia Law exceeded its $300 million goal with funds from more than 12,000 donors. That money will help the school “more effectively meet the challenges of the moment” and prepare future leaders, Dean Gillian Lester said in an announcement.

Law schools have grown increasingly ambitious in fundraising over the past decade as the cost of a law degree has climbed and schools have expanded their programming.

Columbia has the highest tuition and fees of all American Bar Association-accredited law schools, at $76,088 a year. The average among private law schools such as Columbia is $53,036, according to U.S. News & World Report. Average in-state tuition at public law schools is now $29,601.

Law school capital campaigns vary widely in their goals, depending on their length and the school’s size and alumni base. New York University School of School of Law in 2021 raised $540 million during an eight-year capital campaign, which it said was the largest by any law school in the country. Harvard Law School previously held that record, having raised more than $476 million in a campaign that ended in 2008.

The University of California at Los Angeles School of Law in 2020 announced that its latest capital campaign raised upwards of $181 million — more than the initial $150 million goal. The University of Virginia is three years into a six-year campaign that aims to raise $400 million. It has already raised more than $343 million.

Columbia launched its now-concluded fundraising push in 2017 with a black-tie gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith and Sullivan & Cromwell partner Alison Resslar co-chaired the campaign.

The funding has been used to create 104 endowed student scholarships; add 12 named professorships; and hire six additional clinical faculty. The school also plans a $25 million renovation of its library that will expand study space, largely funded by a $17.5 million gift from alumna Alia Tutor.

Read more:

NYU Law tops goal with $540 million fundraising campaign

Personal injury lawyer gets another namesake law school with $50 mln gift











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.