US legal jobs neared record levels in June, Labor Dept says

July 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. legal services sector added 5,100 jobs in June, nearing a high-water mark that was set just last year, according to Labor Department data released on Friday.

Legal sector jobs totaled 1,185,100 last month, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The count includes a range legal workers, including paralegals and assistants, but the majority are lawyers, Labor Department figures show.

June's numbers, which could be revised, are within striking distance of a historic high for U.S. legal sector employment that was reached last July, when the agency recorded 1,187,900 jobs.

Despite the overall jobs growth, at least a dozen large U.S. law firms have confirmed laying off lawyers, staff or both since November.

The layoffs are being driven in part by a substantial cooling of the global M&A market. The total value of global M&A deals in the first six months of 2023 shrank to $1.3 trillion, a 37% drop compared to the first half of 2022, according to Refinitiv.

The broader U.S. economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, but persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labor market conditions that almost certainly ensure the Federal Reserve will resume raising interest rate later this month.

Read More:

US job growth slows; wage gains remain strong

Latham, Kirkland among top M&A legal advisers amid deal slowdown

Reporting by David Thomas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.













