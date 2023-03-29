U.S. News shakeup has law schools reading rankings tea leaves

Summary

March 29 (Reuters) - The freshly revamped U.S. News & World Report rankings officially come out on April 18, but that hasn’t stopped pundits from trying to predict how things will shake out during this highly unpredictable ranking cycle.

Law schools often attempt to determine where they will land before the rankings are released, but this year's predictions come amid a methodology overhaul and a historically late rankings publication schedule—weeks after student deposits are due at many top schools.

With many would-be law students still deciding where to attend, several rankings watchers have created their own projections for the upcoming list based on their best guesses about U.S. News’ updated, still-undisclosed methodology.

Most predictions expect the so-called “T-14” top 14 schools to remain relatively unchanged. But some larger shifts outside the elite schools are likely, according to several.

“The results aren't that different from the rankings last year,” noted law school consultant Mike Spivey in a blog post about his rankings projections, which assigned each law school a median score based on the outcomes of 15 different rankings scenarios.

University of Iowa law professor Derek Muller reached a similar conclusion in January when he ran law schools’ data through five possible rankings methodologies, noting that “the shakeup, for most schools, may not be nearly as dramatic as one may suppose.”

In a change from previous years, the new ranking will rely solely on data publicly available through the American Bar Association as well as reputational survey scores collected by U.S. News. It will not include internal data provided by the law schools such as graduate employment at graduation and expenditures per student. That has made it easier for outsiders to generate rankings predictions, though they have had to guess at how much U.S. News will weight each ABA data point, such as bar pass rates, median LSAT scores and grade-point averages, and student to faculty ratios.

U.S. News said in January that it would overhaul its law school ranking and base them largely on ABA data after nearly a quarter of U.S. schools said they would no longer provide internal data. Yale Law School in November sparked the growing backlash against U.S. News’ higher education rankings, saying they hurt student diversity and affordability.

While Yale led the charge against U.S. News, it’s unlikely to pay a price for the revolt.

Both Muller and Spivey concluded that Yale is likely to maintain it’s perch at No. 1—a spot it has held for more than 30 years.

