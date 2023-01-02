U.S. News & World Report, facing backlash, revamps its law school rankings

Summary More than 20 law schools said they would not participate in the rankings

(Reuters) - U.S. News & World Report said on Monday it will modify its law school rankings amid a growing revolt among schools that say the closely watched list hampers their diversity and affordability.

The upcoming edition of the rankings, which are typically released in March, will rely solely on publicly available data collected by the American Bar Association and reputational surveys completed by academics, judges and lawyers — meaning all schools will be ranked on the same factors regardless of whether they participate or not, according to a letter U.S. News sent to law deans Monday. The publication said it will give more weight to schools’ employment and bar pass rate, while decreasing the weight of reputational surveys.

“Based on [discussions with more than 100 law deans], our own research and our iterative rankings review process, we are making a series of modifications in this year’s rankings that reflect those inputs and allow us to publish the best available data,” the letter said.

At least 21 law schools have now said they will not submit internal data for the rankings — following the lead of Yale Law School, which started the boycott in November. The rankings exodus gained traction among the nation’s elite law schools, with all but two of the top 14-ranked schools dropping out. Legal academics have long complained that the U.S. News rankings methodology incentivizes schools to drive up tuition and direct more financial aid to applicants with high test scores and undergraduate grades rather than those most in need.

Law school admission consultant Mike Spivey said Monday that he expects a slew of additional law schools to bow out of the rankings now that they will be based on ABA data.

“The big thing is it’s all going to be public,” he said. “There’s no reason for schools to stay in.”

A U.S. News spokeswoman on Monday said that the upcoming rankings will not include expenditures-per-student, average student debt at graduation, or employment at graduation, which are metrics the ABA does not collect or publish, but which U.S. News asks schools to provide.

“For the rankings portion, there will be some changes in how we weight certain data points, including a reduced emphasis on the peer assessment surveys of academics, lawyers and judges, and an increased weight on outcome measures,” read the letter to deans.

Reputational surveys previously accounted for 40% of a school’s rank, while bar pass and employment rates accounted for 26%. U.S. News said Monday it will not reveal how each factor will be weighted until the new rankings are released.

