U.S. overtime rules: past, present, and future

April 26, 2023 - Workweek and overtime laws in the United States have significantly evolved since their 19th century inception. In recent years, however, the pace of change has increased rapidly at both the federal and state levels. With more developments on the horizon, now is a prime opportunity to look back at the origin of overtime rules, review their current status, and survey the road ahead for employers.

History of overtime rules

During the Industrial Revolution, the advent of large, mechanized factories required around-the-clock attention, resulting in a substantial increase of the average workday for many laborers. It was not uncommon for some employees, including children, to work upwards of 16 hours per day, and 100 hours per week.

Following an international trend and a burgeoning labor movement at home, Illinois became the first U.S. state to enact an eight-hour workday mandate in 1867. Nevertheless, political strife between labor unions and employers, including the infamous Haymarket riot in Chicago, continued through the early 20th century and culminated in the passage of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) in 1938. The FLSA, part of President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal, initially limited the workweek to 44 hours and, soon after, to the 40-hour workweek.

The FLSA also introduced the concept of overtime pay to the American workforce. Under the law's overtime provisions, some employees — historically those non-salaried, hourly, or low waged workers — were then (and are now) eligible to receive time-and-a-half pay for all hours worked beyond 40 hours per week.

While this development, alongside the resultant advent and expansion of overtime pay laws at the state level, was seen as a boon for employees, the ever-changing landscape and interplay between rules at the federal and state levels present administrative challenges for employers in the present day that can have significant financial consequences for non-compliance.

Current federal and state rules

As a refresher, very generally speaking under the FLSA, employees are ineligible to receive overtime pay if they meet a three-part test: (i) they are paid on a fixed salary basis, (ii) their salary exceeds a certain weekly threshold (currently $684/week under the FLSA), and (iii) they work in a "bona fide executive, administrative, or professional capacity." These are known as exempt employees.

Non-exempt employees, on the other hand, are eligible for overtime pay — 1.5 times their regular rate of pay for every hour worked in excess of 40 hours in a given workweek. While most employees in management or administrative positions, and those working in "white collar" professions such as physicians, accountants, and engineers, are considered exempt employees, employees in historically more "blue collar" industries — such as construction, hospitality, and retail — are often non-exempt and, thus, eligible for overtime pay.

While employers in a minority of states that do not have their own overtime rules must comply only with the standards set by the FLSA, most states now have laws that either meet or surpass those standards under their own regimes. A handful of states, for example, have set a higher exempt weekly salary threshold than the federal threshold. This includes California (varies based on employer size), New York (varies by city or county but goes up to $1,125/week), Maine ($796.17/week), and Washington ($1,259.20/week).

Additionally, while the FLSA calculates an employee's total hours by week, several states and territories, including Alaska, California, Nevada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, mandate overtime pay if workers exceed eight hours in a single workday (12 in Colorado).

And still other jurisdictions, including the District of Columbia, have enacted similar measures with variations on exemptions, while others, including Oregon and Rhode Island, may apply different rules depending on the industry, or mandate overtime pay for work on weekends or holidays.

This patchwork of federal and state regulations can complicate pay systems for multistate employers, so it is crucial that businesses remain up-to-date on developments that have grown increasingly complex as more employees choose to work remotely (the general rule of thumb is that the location of the employee dictates which regulation applies).

Recent and proposed changes to overtime rules

Federal overtime rules were overhauled as recently as 2020, increasing the annual salary threshold for exempt employees from $455/week to $684/week. As a result, approximately 1.3 million more Americans became eligible for overtime pay.

The U.S. Department of Labor recently reaffirmed a commitment to revisit eligibility requirements at least every four years, and the Biden administration appears poised to reassess ahead of schedule with plans to propose a new regulation in May 2023 further updating the salary level requirement (perhaps to something more in line to a rule the Obama administration attempted to promulgate that would have reset the salary level to $913/week, but which was ultimately struck down by a federal court in Texas).

However, a legal challenge also playing out in a Texas federal court may threaten the Biden administration's upcoming efforts. There, the DOL and a fast-food chain operator who has sued to undo the current rule under the non-delegation doctrine have filed dueling motions for summary judgment, and the federal government has asked the court for an expedited ruling. Such a ruling will either hasten or hamper any federal level process to update the rule with nationwide implications for employers.

Increasing the salary threshold appears to be a high, near-term priority for this administration's Department of Labor and some states, but additional proposals somewhere out on the horizon in the federal space may include: an automatic annual or periodic increase to the salary threshold by pegging it to the consumer price index or another economic indicator in order to relieve the agency of cumbersome formal rulemaking obligations; or formalizing a "duties test," whereby an employer must subject some workers who exceed the salary threshold, particularly administrative employees, to heightened scrutiny to confirm that the majority of their day-to-day work truly does fall into an exemptible category.

Guidance for employers

These and other changes surely ahead in the coming years require strict vigilance from employers of all sizes.

It is far too easy even for well-intentioned employers to get caught in the web of state and federal overtime rules and regulations; some best practices to consider for compliance, therefore, are as follows:

•Drafting timekeeping policies and procedures;

•Keeping accurate, transparent time and pay records (perhaps consider implementing payroll software);

•Communicating company policy clearly and effectively to employees;

•Deliberating thoughtfully on the classification of each existing employee and each new hire; and

•Engaging your company's legal department or outside counsel in making these decisions.

And of course, staying abreast of any overtime-related developments at the federal and state level is of paramount importance.

Mark S. Goldstein is a regular contributing columnist on labor and employment for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.