U.S. sanctions lawyers are busier than ever. Here's what clients want to know

(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked what U.S. sanctions lawyers agreed is an unprecedented wave of restrictions against a major global economic power.

The war and sanctions have Western companies with Russian business interests rushing to their lawyers for advice on how to comply or pull out of the Russian market altogether. More than one sanctions specialist said the volume of questions was like "drinking from a fire hose."

None of the U.S. sanctions lawyers who spoke to Reuters were willing to say which clients are now asking them for help. But they shared some of what they are hearing the most.

WHAT IS PROHIBITED NOW?

It is a basic question that sanctions lawyers say is difficult to answer due to how quickly U.S. and other sanctions have been growing. What is permissible today may be illegal tomorrow, they said.

"Things are changing day by day," Konstantin Bureiko, an international counsel in Debevoise & Plimpton's London office, said Monday. The next day the European Union issued fresh bans on Russian energy sector investments, luxury goods exports to Moscow and imports of steel products from Russia.

CAN I GET OUT OF RUSSIA?

The exodus of major Western companies from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine has prompted other companies to see whether they can -- or should -- exit the market as well.

"There's strength in numbers," said Thaddeus McBride, an international trade lawyer at Bass, Berry & Sims. With major companies leaving in droves, that gives smaller firms cover to do the same, McBride added.

The decision to stay or leave has both legal and practical elements, sanctions lawyers said. Contracts have to be considered. So do the rules and guidance issued by sanctioning authorities like the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"There have been a lot of questions what kind of activities companies can engage in during wind-down periods," said Caroline Brown, a partner at Crowell & Moring. Sometimes lawyers have to ask agencies such as OFAC to clarify what falls under current sanctions and what does not.

WHAT ABOUT RUSSIA'S RESPONSE?

Clients are also worrying more and more about retaliatory measures by the Russian government that could imperil their assets or even their personnel, sanctions lawyers said.

Russia has begun to prohibit foreigners from buying and selling Russian securities and real estate without obtaining government permission first.

Last week, United Russia, the country's ruling party, said a government commission began taking steps towards nationalizing assets of foreign firms that leave the country.

Individuals in Russia now face prosecution for spreading what the government calls fake news about the war, and Russian prosecutors have asked a Russian court to designate Facebook parent Meta Platforms as an "extremist organization," following a Reuters report that Meta would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We’re all following the same news stories," said Debevoise partner Jane Shvets. "It is an extremely uncertain time for companies that have assets in the country."

