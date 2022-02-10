U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Stark to Federal Circuit bench

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Delaware U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark to the patent-focused U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by a 61-35 vote.

Stark, already one of the busiest patent judges in the country, received some Republican support for his nomination, including from Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary's Subcommittee on Intellectual Property.

Stark is President Joe Biden's second appointment to the appeals court, which did not have any openings under former Republican President Donald Trump. The Senate confirmed former Perkins Coie partner Tiffany Cunningham last year.

The Washington, D.C.-based Federal Circuit is the only appellate court that hears patent cases. They make up over half of the court's docket, but it also hears cases in fields including international trade, government contracts and trademark law.

Attorneys said Stark is particularly well-suited for the Federal Circuit due to his extensive experience with patent cases. His Delaware court is the second busiest federal patent court.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama nominated Stark to the Delaware bench in 2010, and he was the court's chief judge from 2014 until 2021.

Stark was previously a magistrate judge in Delaware, and he has also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney and as an associate at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

He clerked for Circuit Judge Walter Stapleton of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, received three degrees from the University of Delaware, a law degree from Yale Law School and was a Rhodes Scholar.

Stark will replace Kathleen O'Malley, who announced her retirement last year. He will also take O'Malley's place as the sole former district judge on the Federal Circuit.

