US Senate confirms Connecticut justice to federal appeals court

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed a judge on Connecticut's highest court to a seat on the federal appeals court in New York, potentially tilting the ideological balance of the court.

The Democratic-led Senate voted 51-42 in favor of Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Maria Araújo Kahn becoming President Joe Biden's sixth confirmed appointee to the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Kahn, 59, will succeed U.S. Circuit Judge José Cabranes, who despite being nominated by former Democratic President Bill Clinton often sided with the court's conservative wing. Cabranes, 82, plans to assume senior status.

The 2nd Circuit, which hears appeals from Connecticut, New York and Vermont, will now have seven active judges appointed by Democrats and six nominated by Republicans, including five by former President Donald Trump.

Kahn, who was born in Angola to Portuguese parents and emigrated to the United States at age 10, is a former federal prosecutor and public defender who had served on two other state courts before joining Connecticut's top court in 2017.

She was one of two nominees to be confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, along with San Diego Superior Court Judge James Simmons who the Senate approved by a 51-43 vote to join the federal court in California's Southern District.

In total, the Senate has confirmed 116 of Biden's federal judicial nominees. The vast majority of them have been women or people of color, in keeping with Biden's vow to diversify the federal bench.

Progressive advocates have argued the Senate's "blue slip" custom of requiring district court nominees to have the support of their home state senators has impaired Biden's ability to nominate judges in states with two Republican senators.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance to the floor a rare nominee who had such GOP support, Matthew Brookman. Brookman, who Biden nominated to the Southern District of Indiana, is backed by Republican Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun.

Senator Dick Durbin, the committee's top Democrat, urged other Republicans to follow their example and work with the White House to fill many other long-standing vacancies.

While Durbin has resisted calls from progressive groups like Demand Justice to do away with the blue slip, he referenced conversations both public and private that indicated he was considering its "future."

"All of us on the committee know what blue slips are and they have become part of the tradition of this committee," he said. "And I am doing my best to make sure that that tradition continues."

