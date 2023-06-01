US sues ex-Trump labor agency appointee over required financial disclosure

Summary James Abbott accused of knowingly failing to file annual disclosure

Abbott was a Trump-appointed member of Federal Labor Relations Authority















June 1 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday sued a former Trump-era appointee to a U.S. labor agency, alleging he knowingly failed to file a required public financial disclosure report after he left government service last year.

The U.S. Justice Department alleged in its complaint against James Abbott in Washington, D.C., federal court that the Senate-confirmed member of the Federal Labor Relations Authority had spurned "numerous attempts" to get him to submit certain forms.

Federal ethics laws require that many agency appointees and other high-level U.S. officials submit annual financial reports — and a "termination" report when they leave a post — that show income sources, securities and other assets.

The lawsuit said Abbott was required to submit a combined annual and termination report in May 2022, when he departed the agency. The lawsuit alleged that Abbott was warned, after repeated failures to submit the requisite report, that he would be referred to the Justice Department.

Abbott, a lawyer, in November 2022 allegedly told an agency official in an email — reprinted in the lawsuit — that federal authorities "might well want to invest those resources into prosecuting Hunter Biden, rather than harassing President Trump and those who worked in his administration."

Abbott was referring to an ongoing tax investigation of Democratic President Joe Biden's son Hunter that began during the Trump presidency and has continued into the Biden administration.

Abbott could not immediately be reached for comment. He did not respond to a message sent to him through a LinkedIn account bearing his name, photo and biography. A lawyer had not yet made an appearance on his behalf in the civil lawsuit.

A representative for the three-member Federal Labor Relations Authority did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. The agency's deputy solicitor general, who had pressed Abbott to file the financials, according to the lawsuit, did not immediately respond to a similar message.

The labor agency's work includes weighing disputes over collective bargaining involving federal employees. Members serve five-year terms.

Abbott had served as chief counsel to the agency since 2007 prior to his appointment as an agency member in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump. The base pay for a member in 2022 was $165,300.

The lawsuit against Abbott seeks a civil penalty of up to $71,316, in addition to an order directing him to make the necessary public financial disclosure.

The case is United States v. James T. Abbott, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:23-cv-01555.

For the U.S.: Alexander Resar of the Justice Department

For Abbott: No appearance yet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.