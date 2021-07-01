U.S. Supreme Court clarifies Superfund law and provides cautionary tale

The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

July 1, 2021 - In a rare, unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court recently determined that a consent decree under the Clean Water Act (CWA) does not trigger a three-year limitation period to bring a contribution claim under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA).

The decision in Territory of Guam v. United States, No. 20-382, 141 S.Ct. 1608, a David versus Goliath case, revives Guam's cost recovery claim against the U.S. Navy for its share of a $160 million cleanup bill—a cost that exceeds the combined annual budget of the territory's health, police, fire, public works, solid waste, and environmental departments.

The decision is also a win for parties whose CERCLA cost recovery actions might otherwise be torpedoed by a defense that a non-CERCLA settlement also settled CERCLA liability and triggered the statute of limitations on a section 113(f) contribution claim. Guam is also a cautionary tale for regulated entities incurring cleanup costs for which they will later seek cost recovery or contributions.

Background. The Navy built the Ordot Landfill in Guam during World War II and used it for the disposal of munitions and toxic wastes for decades. The United States then unilaterally conveyed the contaminated site to Guam. The landfill was unlined and uncapped such that rain and surface water percolated through the landfill, picking up hazardous substances, and then discharged to the Pacific Ocean.

After CERCLA's enactment in 1980, Guam requested that the site be addressed under CERCLA, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decided that the site would be better addressed through CWA enforcement. Although EPA opted to address the site under the CWA, EPA could have proceeded under CERCLA.

In 2002, the EPA sued Guam under section 309 of the CWA, and the parties entered into a 2004 CWA consent decree requiring Guam to pay a penalty, design and install a cover, and close the landfill. The EPA decision to address the site under the CWA benefitted the Navy because although the United States can be a "potentially responsibility party" under CERCLA, the United States is not susceptible to liability under CWA section 309 for past conduct.

In 2017, Guam sued the United States under CERCLA section 107(a) seeking recovery of its remediation costs based on the Navy's decades-long use of the dump for disposing of hazardous substances.

The United States moved to dismiss, arguing that the CWA consent decree — although not mentioning CERCLA once — triggered the availability of a CERCLA section 113(f)(3)(B) contribution claim. Section 113(f)(3)(B) allows any party that has "resolved its liability to the United States or a State for some or all of a response action" in a "judicially approved settlement" to seek contribution from non-settling parties. The resolution of liability triggers the start of a three-year limitations period on the contribution claim.

The United States argued that, for Guam, the statute of limitations clock for its section 113(f) action began in 2004 and ended in 2007. And because federal courts of appeals have uniformly found that a party having both a section 107(a) cost recovery claim and a section 113(f) contribution claim must use the latter avenue only, Guam was required to bring the section 113(f) claim while it was still viable and could not bring the section 107(a) claim after the section 113(f) claim was time-barred.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia sided with Guam. The D.C. Circuit reversed, finding that section 113(f)(3)(B) "does not require a CERCLA-specific settlement" because another subsection of 113(f) does have CERCLA-specific language and therefore Congress, in not explicitly specifying CERCLA-specific liability in section 113(f)(3)(B), must have intended that broader liability could trigger the contribution action provided for therein.

The court then concluded that Guam's CWA consent decree had resolved Guam's liability for a CERCLA "response action" because Guam agreed to undertake actions that would qualify as CERCLA "response actions."

U.S. Supreme Court Opinion. The questions before the Court were (1) whether a non-CERCLA settlement can trigger a contribution action under section 113(f)(3)(B); and (2) whether a settlement that expressly disclaims any liability determination and leaves the settling party exposed to future liability can trigger a CERCLA section 113(f)(3)(B) contribution claim.

The Court decided the case by answering the first question, and so did not reach the second. Rather than agreeing with the D.C. Circuit's negative inference based on the lack of explicit reference to CERCLA-specific liability in section 113(f)(3)(B), the Court interpreted that provision within the "interlocking language and structure" of the section "113(f) family of contribution provisions," all of which focus on "contribution," which is a "tool for apportioning the burdens of a predicate 'common liability' among the responsible parties."

The Court concluded that the "most obvious place to look" for that common liability is CERCLA, and that a resolution of CERCLA-specific liability is required to trigger the availability of the contribution action under section 113(f)(3)(B).

The Court also noted that interpreting 113(f)(3)(B) "to authorize a contribution right for a host of environmental liabilities arising under other laws would stretch the statute beyond Congress' actual language."

Implications and takeaways. The case provides a new degree of clarity for CERCLA and broader lessons to be learned by regulated entities.

•Parties will no longer have to guess at the often high-stakes question of whether a settlement under another statute triggers the availability of a CERCLA contribution action, which then becomes the party's only viable CERCLA remedy with a short clock for claims.

•The Guam decision does not narrow cost recovery claims under CERCLA section 107(a): a party incurring cleanup costs voluntarily or under an order or consent decree under another statute, and which does not have a CERCLA section 113(f) claim, can still bring a claim against another party under section 107(a), so long as that latter party is liable per the section 107(a) requirements. Indeed, this is the claim that Guam can once again pursue against the United States, given the determination that its CWA consent decree did not trigger the availability of a section 113(f)(3)(B) claim. And there will likely be more section 107(a) claims because the section 113(f)(3)(B) avenue just got narrower based on the Guam decision.

•Charting the legal avenues for future cost recovery early is key, as is understanding applicable statutory limitations periods for claims.

•If entering into a settlement or consent decree, consult counsel and be careful and intentional with respect to what liability is being resolved and when. Be clear on what actions and statutory limitations clocks may be triggered by the settlement.

•Companies should consider, at the beginning of the process, the cost recovery ramifications of the statute under which an agency is pursuing it, e.g., CWA versus CERCLA. A company's up-front communications with the agency may channel the matter into a more favorable (for cost recovery) regime: e.g., CERCLA is better than CWA where the United States is responsible for historical contamination.

Above all, despite the spotlight of clarity provided by the Guam case, CERCLA remains a murky, complex, and confusing terrain with expensive traps for the unwary. As one court put it, "[W]ading through CERCLA's morass of statutory provisions can often seem as daunting as cleaning up one of the sites the statute is designed to cover." Cadlerock Props. Joint Venture v. Schilberg, No. 3:01CV896 (MRK), 2005 WL 1683494, at *5 (D. Conn. July 19, 2005).

