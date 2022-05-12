U.S. trade remedies support a sustainable solar industry

May 12, 2022 - Section 201. Section 307. Section 337. Withhold Release Orders. Antidumping. Circumvention. The past five years of solar procurement have been a roller coaster crash course in U.S. trade remedies. Trade remedies against imports of solar panels have frustrated proponents of renewable energy. They ask: What happened to the administration's support of renewable energy? The answer: The administration supports renewable energy in a form both lawful and sustainable.

According to a statement of the Solar Energy Industries Association on Twitter, “the Biden administration is jeopardizing state #cleanenergy goals” because the U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating potential trade remedies against imported solar equipment.

Recently responding to lawmaker inquiries, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo explained that "the Department of Commerce stands ready to work with Congress to diversify our supply chains and develop greater domestic solar manufacturing capacity here at home." (Letter to Senator Jacky Rosen, April 26, 2022) Cooler heads will appreciate that. Even while the administration supports "incentives to bolster renewable energy" — in Raimondo's words — that is not a license for renewable energy to escape otherwise applicable laws.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Renewable energy in the United States will not be sustainable if built on forced labor, unlicensed use of intellectual property, or foreign government subsidies. As this article explains, trade remedies exist to penalize such practices, and renewable energy will survive — even thrive — when trade remedies are imposed against such practices.

In June 2021, U.S. Customs issued a Withhold Release Order against imports of solar panels under Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the importation of merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured, wholly or in part, in any foreign country by convict labor and/or forced or indentured labor, including forced child labor.

Five months prior, the U.S. Secretary of State had determined that China was committing genocide against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, location of the main silicon factory of Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. Six months later, President Joe Biden signed into law the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which creates a presumption that "with respect to any goods, wares, articles, and merchandise mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part in the Xinjiang . . . (1) the importation of such goods, wares, articles, and merchandise is prohibited under section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930."

The Withhold Release Order effectively froze importation of solar panels for several months. But imports resumed as U.S. Customs implemented processes for importers to certify compliance with the Order and as manufacturers investigated their silicon sources to avoid producers in the Xinjiang region.

In January 2018, President Trump approved a four-year tariff on imports of solar cells and modules, from any country, pursuant to Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, following an investigation and recommendation of the U.S. International Trade Commission ("USITC"). In January 2022, following a further report by the USITC and gathering of public comments, President Biden extended the Section 201 tariff for another four years.

In extending the Section 201 tariff, the president stated that the safeguard action on imports of solar cells and modules "continues to be necessary to prevent or remedy the serious injury to domestic industry" and that evidence shows the domestic industry is "making a positive adjustment to import competition."

Section 201, also known as the global safeguard remedy, allows the president to take action in response to a determination of the USITC that increased imports are causing serious injury to domestic producers. In support of the initial Section 201 duties, the USITC had found that prices for solar cells and modules had dropped 60 percent between 2012 to 2016 and that most U.S. producers of solar cells and modules had shuttered during that period.

Last month, the Commerce Department opened an investigation of alleged circumvention of anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on solar cells and modules from China, following a request by Auxin Solar filed on Feb. 8, 2022. The Circumvention Investigation covers "solar cells and modules that have been completed in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, or Vietnam, using parts and components from China, that are then subsequently exported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, or Vietnam to the United States."

Commerce issued the underlying anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders in 2012, against cells and modules from China, based on determinations that the subject goods were sold in the U.S. at less than fair value and that China was making countervailable subsidies to manufacturers and exporters of solar cells and panels. As noted, the USITC found in the Section 201 case that prices of solar equipment continued to drop by 60 percent during the years 2012 to 2016.

According to data provided in Auxin's request, since imposition of the underlying orders, imports of solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, or Vietnam had completely replaced imports of the same goods from China and now account for more than 80% of all U.S. imports of solar cells and modules. The country-wide duty rate in the underlying orders exceeds 250 percent, which would more than triple the cost of importing into the United States any goods subject to those orders. That possibility has chilled imports of solar cells and modules from the Southeast Asia countries named in the Circumvention Investigation.

Pursuant to Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, the USITC can also issue exclusion orders against unfair imports determined to violate a U.S. patent, trademark, or other intellectual property that protects a U.S. domestic industry. For example, earlier this year, the USITC issued an order to Customs to exclude certain imported wind turbine equipment based on a petition from General Electric that certain imported wind generators were violating GE's patents (Investigation No. 337-TA-1218).

However, the evidence required by the USITC prior to issuing an exclusion order is demanding. In contrast to the case just noted, the USITC denied a petition by a U.S. solar manufacturer to exclude imports of alleged infringing solar panels (Investigation No. 337-TA-1151); the agency determined that the imported panels did not infringe the asserted U.S. patents, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed.

Multiple layers of federal review scrutinize every trade remedy request. Solar equipment importers and purchasers of imported equipment have pushed back at every step, with some success. For example, when an anonymous group of domestic solar manufacturers petitioned for a circumvention investigation in October 2021, Commerce denied the request, based in part on objections of solar importers to the anonymity of the petitioners.

In another example, when the U.S. Trade Representative revoked an exemption for bifacial solar panels under the Section 201 tariff, solar importers filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade claiming that the revocation was arbitrary and had not followed the procedures required by the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs the conduct of federal agencies.

The court agreed, issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting Customs from collecting Section 201 tariffs on bifacial panels, blocked a second effort by the U.S. Trade Representative to revoke the bifacial exemption, and ultimately ruled against each effort to revoke the bifacial exemption (rulings now being reviewed on appeal).

Turning back to the broader question: Are trade remedies consistent with a policy that supports renewable energy? Absolutely, yes. The flow of federal dollars into renewable energy does not require the use of imported equipment cheapened by forced labor, unlicensed intellectual property, or foreign government subsidies. To the contrary, trade remedies that block or tax such practices are consistent with federal support of renewable energy. Such remedies steer industry development away from short-term profits and toward a more sustainable growth.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.