U.S. trial lawyer Mark Lanier opens U.K. law firm as class actions spread

(Reuters) - Houston-based trial lawyer Mark Lanier, who is known for winning multibillion-dollar verdicts in the United States, has opened a new law firm in Britain.

Lanier is launching the new Manchester-based firm, called Lanier, Longstaff, Hedar & Roberts, with English barristers Tom Longstaff and Duncan Hedar, the firm said in a statement.

Lanier will maintain his practice at the U.S. firm he founded, the Lanier Law Firm. The Houston firm's chief operating officer Kevin Roberts will also be a partner at the Manchester firm.

The new firm said it will target "corporate wrongdoing that has harmed people on a large scale" and bring group litigation against companies in areas including pharmaceutical, product liability and competition.

"We see the UK as an emerging market for the work we do," Lanier said in a statement, adding that the "misuse of power is certainly not just an American phenomenon."

The firm is set up as an alternative business structure, which would allow professionals who are not lawyers to have a financial stake in the firm and for it to receive external investment.

Collective actions in the United Kingdom have increased in recent years as legislative changes and court rulings have opened the door to such litigation.

U.S. plaintiffs' law firms including Hausfeld and Milberg also have U.K. operations.

In the United States, Lanier is currently representing 16 states that have accused Alphabet Inc's Google of breaking antitrust law.

He won a $9 billion verdict in 2014 against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co and Eli Lilly & Co over their Actos diabetes drug, which was later slashed to $36.8 million. Other wins have included a $4.69 billion verdict against Johnson & Johnson in 2018 over allegations the company's talc-based products, including its baby powder, contain asbestos and caused women to develop ovarian cancer.

Longstaff and Hedar have left to start the new U.K. firm from Exchange Chambers. A spokesperson did not immediately comment on their departures.

The firm said it anticipates announcing its first case within the next month and to hire about 15 staff within its first year.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. Its website lists about 50 lawyers.

