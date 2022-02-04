Utah's 'Silicon Slopes' see action as law firm Holland & Hart poaches from rival

Summary

(Reuters) - Holland & Hart on Friday said it has tapped a venture capital leader from Ballard Spahr's Salt Lake City office, becoming the latest large law firm to add to its ranks in a tech-rich market dubbed the "Silicon Slopes."

Todd Reece, a co-leader of Ballard Spahr's emerging company and venture capital practice, has joined Holland & Hart as a partner, the firm said.

Reece's clients have included Visible Supply Chain Management, an e-commerce company, in its acquisition by Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping company, for $838 million last year.

Salt Lake City has become a sought-after location for some U.S. law firms due to the city's emergence as a technology and venture capital hub.

Companies such as eBay Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp all have a presence there.

Chicago-founded law firm Mayer Brown launched its 27th office in Salt Lake City on Jan. 24 with a team of lawyers from Stoel Rives, and has since added more hires.

Last month, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said it was reinforcing its recently founded Salt Lake City outpost with a team of Holland & Hart lawyers.

Those attorneys will be part of the Salt Lake City office, though they are "based" in Boise, Idaho, according to a Wilson Sonsini spokesperson.

Buchalter, Foley & Lardner and Kirkland & Ellis have also opened offices in Salt Lake City within the past year.

