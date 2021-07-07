Utility workers can join union despite 'paper power' - 3rd Circuit

REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Companies Law firms System operators' ability to prioritize projects didn't make them supervisors

Company argued workers assigned other employees jobs and gave instructions

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the ability of a New Jersey electric company's "system operators" to prioritize maintenance projects does not make them supervisors who would be barred from joining a union, agreeing with the National Labor Relations Board.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that while the workers may have retained the potential power to assign jobs to other employees, it merely amounted to "paper power" and Atlantic City Electric Co (ACE) had failed to show evidence of any occasion on which a system operator had actually exercised it.

The panel upheld a 2020 NLRB decision that said the system operators were not supervisors and could join an existing International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers bargaining unit representing dispatchers and other ACE employees.

ACE and its lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the NLRB and the IBEW's lawyers at O’Brien Belland & Bushinsky.

The union first petitioned to represent ACE system operators in 2016. An NLRB regional director the following year rejected ACE's claim that the workers were supervisors, who are barred by the National Labor Relations Act from unionizing. But the workers voted against joining the bargaining unit.

The union filed a new petition in 2018 and won the second election. ACE refused to bargain, maintaining that its system operators were supervisors because they assigned workers to individual projects.

Under the NLRA, employees are considered supervisors if they possess the power to hire, fire, discipline, promote, assign or "responsibly direct" other workers, and they use independent judgment in exercising that authority.

The NLRB in a 2-1 decision agreed with a regional director that ACE's system operators merely prioritized tasks, which management workers then used to assign individual employees. Member William Emanuel in dissent said the job of a system operator was effectively to assign work using independent judgment, making it a supervisory position.

ACE in its appeal argued that the board failed to properly weigh certain evidence, such as that system operators gave field workers instructions on how to complete tasks, and applied the wrong standard. The company said it should only have had to prove that system operators were supervisors by a preponderance of the evidence.

The 3rd Circuit on Wednesday said ACE had waived the burden of proof argument by not raising it in front of the NLRB. And the board's conclusion that system operators lacked supervisory powers was sound, the panel said.

System operators cannot force other workers to take specific assignments and are not held accountable for mistakes made by other employees, which are hallmarks of management positions, Circuit Judge Julio Fuentes wrote. They also give instructions out of written manuals rather than exercising independent judgment in doing so, Fuentes said.

The panel included Circuit Judges Joseph Greenaway and Patty Shwartz.

The case is Atlantic City Electric Company v. NLRB, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-1504 & 20-1606.

For ACE: Michael Kenneally of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For the NLRB: David Casserly

For the union: Kevin Jarvis of O'Brien Belland & Bushinsky