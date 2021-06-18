VA agrees to transition MSPV 2.0 requirements to DLA, but the Court of Federal Claims says ‘nope’

The seal of the US Department of Veterans Affairs outside of their office in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 18, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) Medical Surgical Prime Vendor (“MSPV”) 2.0 Program has yet to make it off the ground, but in March 2021 the VA announced plans to eliminate the program by September 2023 and instead purchase from the Defense Logistics Agency’s (“DLA”) separate MSPV catalog.

The VA and DLA MSPV programs are how the VA and DLA (separately) purchase most of their medical, surgical, and laboratory equipment for care centers across the country (and abroad, in the case of DLA).

The VA and DLA have been exploring the possibility of consolidation since at least January 2019, but many vendors relied on the VA's representations that it would not make any decisions on potential consolidation until at least 2025.

So when the VA informed stakeholders of its new September 2023 target, Medline Industries, Inc. ("Medline"), one of the prime vendor awardees under the VA's MSPV 2.0 Program, responded by filing a bid protest at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

On May 28, 2021, the VA and DLA decided to take corrective action, asking the Court for six months to re-evaluate the issues raised by the protest. It seems that the government did not have all of its ducks in a row prior to announcing the targeted transition. On June 17, 2021, the Court of Federal Claims refused the government's request, allowing Medline's protest to continue.

In the government's May 28, 2021 motion asking for the six-month stay, the government acknowledged that there was a "lack of analysis in the record to support the planned transfer to DLA."

But the Court rejected this motion on June 17, 2021, ruling that the government had failed to demonstrate there was a "'substantial and legitimate' concern that warrants a remand," further promising to issue an opinion "in the coming days." It is unclear how, exactly, this rejection will affect the VA's transition planning, or whether the Court's refusal to let go of Medline's protest will scuttle the transition altogether.

Nonetheless, the VA and DLA will need to continue to look at things much more closely than maybe they have thus far, and they may be forced to reckon with an administrative record that definitely suggests the transition process thus far has been far from orderly.

The planned transition to DLA — if it happens — would follow a long and uphill effort by the VA and its vendors to move from the current MSPV-Next Generation ("MSPV-NG") Program to the new MSPV 2.0 program. After years of preparation, the VA issued the MSPV 2.0 prime vendor solicitation in September 2019, eventually awarding prime vendor contracts to two companies, including Medline, in October 2020.

These vendors have not yet begun performance because the VA is currently operating under bridge contracts from the MSPV-NG Program. While waiting to begin performance on MSPV 2.0, Medline learned that the VA planned to move forward with transitioning the requirements to DLA, effectively cutting Medline's base 3-year contract short by a year or more (the contract, including options, was expected to run 9 years and was valued in excess of $10 billion).

Medline's April 8, 2021 protest at the Court of Federal Claims alleged that the inter-agency acquisition by the VA from DLA's MSPV Program is illegal for three primary (and persuasive) reasons:

(1) The VA and DLA have failed to develop the required business case analysis and Determination and Finding ("D&F") for the transition as required by The Economy Act, 31 U.S.C. § 1535, and FAR Subpart 17.5;

(2) DLA's non-competitive award of the VA's requirements to the existing DLA contracts violates the Competition in Contracting Act ("CICA"), 41 U.S.C. § 3301; and

(3) The proposed modification to the DLA contracts incorporating the VA's new requirements would drastically expand their scope and volume in violation of CICA, resulting in an improper "cardinal change" to the DLA contracts.

Medline filed a Motion for Judgment on the Administrative Record — a record that all VA and DLA vendors would probably love to see — further arguing the Administrative Record supports Medline's allegations that VA and DLA have gone completely rogue, flouting the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act ("APA"), FAR 1.602-2, FAR Subpart 17.5, CICA, and The Economy Act (among other authorities).

Medline’s motion shines a spotlight on the opaque way the VA has decided on and messaged the abandonment of the VA’s MSPV 2.0 program and the transition to the DLA’s MSPV program over the past several years — something we have blogged about previously, as well.

Unsealed on May 26, 2021, the motion details various unflattering pieces of the Administrative Record showing internal concern at both the VA and DLA about the ethics and legality of the transition.

The Administrative Record included internal communications questioning whether the VA can ethically award MSPV 2.0 contracts for up to 9 years with the simultaneous intention of cancelling them in less than 2 years (which might breathe new life into the often-cited but rarely followed U.S. Court of Claims decision in Torncellov.UnitedStates4), in addition to considering questions like whether increasing the scope of DLA vendors' contracts to cover the move is legal in the first place.

Notably absent from the Administrative Record, as later acknowledged by the agencies, was a D&F supporting the inter-agency acquisition as required by FAR Subpart 17.5 and The Economy Act, or even a documented rationale for abandoning the VA's MSPV program and instead rapidly transitioning the program to DLA.

Medline's motion also highlights the practical and technical barriers of a complete transition to DLA by 2023 — one being that only 58,366 of the 93,000 products to be included on the VA's MSPV product list are currently available through the existing DLA MSPV contracts.

Other concerns include that: (i) the VA's service regions do not align with the DLA's prime vendor regions, raising questions as to whether there could be gaps in veteran service; and (ii) the DLA prime vendors have not yet agreed to the scope and volume change required to support the VA, making the whole transition doubly premature.

Presumably, these are some of the issues that the Court wants to ensure the VA and DLA are forced to reckon with when the Court more fully rules on Medline's motion, which is still pending. But in the meantime, having rejected the government's attempt to remand and stay these proceedings, the Court's latest order certainly bodes poorly for the government's likelihood of success.

After all, the government was hoping to use these extra six months to get their ducks in a row. But it doesn't look like that is going happen. The government made its (administrative record) bed, and now it may be forced to lie in it.

A version of this article was originally published June 3, 2021, on the firm’s website. Republished with permission.

