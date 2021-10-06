Vanderbilt Law bags $10 million gift from alumnus

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Donor Justin Ishbia is the founder of venture capital firm Shore Capital Partners

The money will allow the school to pursue "strategic priorities"

(Reuters) - Vanderbilt Law School on Wednesday unveiled a $10 million donation from alumnus and private-equity entrepreneur Justin Ishbia.

The funding will be used to advance the Nashville school’s “strategic priorities,” though the law school did not clarify Wednesday what those priorities will be.

“Justin’s unwavering support for the law school is especially meaningful to me because he was one of my first students at Vanderbilt,” said law dean Chris Guthrie in announcing the gift. “Since graduating, he has gone out of his way to support the law school, and I couldn’t be more grateful for his extraordinary generosity.”

Ishbia graduated from Vanderbilt Law in 2004 before launching Shore Capital Partners LLC — a private equity firm with offices in Chicago and Nashville. He credited his law school experience with helping him come up with the business plan for what would eventually become Shore Capital.

“With this latest gift, I want to enable and expand upon the types of experiences I’ve had at the law school and on the Vanderbilt campus for future generations of students and scholars,” he said in a prepared statement.

Ishbia, who is a member of the law school’s board of advisors, also donated to the school in 2015 to create the Justin R. Ishbia Scholarship, which helps recipients fund their legal education.

It’s not the largest gift on Vanderbilt Law’s books. Alumnus and former university trustee Mark Dalton and his family donated $12.75 million in 2019 to endow its law and business program.

