VCs expand bet on legal ops with LawVu funding round

(Reuters) - An influx of dollars into the legal technology sector continued Monday, with Tauranga, New Zealand-based legal tech startup LawVu announcing it raised $17 million NZD (about $11.9 million USD) in a Series A funding round led by New York-based private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.

Australian venture capital firm AirTree Ventures, which co-led a previous funding round with Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture capital firm Shasta Ventures in May, also joined the fresh round.

LawVu's software platform for in-house legal teams is a cloud-based "legal workspace" in which lawyers can manage matters, contracts and spend with a variety of tools, according to its website. The company was founded in 2015.

LawVu is the latest legal tech company to raise funding. Venture capital and private equity firms have been active in the market, pouring more than $3.6 billion into legal tech companies in the first quarter of 2021, according to research by legal market intelligence firm Bodhala. Raj Goyle, CEO and co-founder of Bodhala, said the "dam is breaking" for legal tech investment.

Some deals so far this year include contract management platform Evisort's $35 million Series B funding round, contract management platform Ironclad's $100 million Series D financing, and legal practice management company Clio's $110 million round, which valued the company at $1.6 billion. E-discovery provider CS Disco Inc and online legal services company LegalZoom both made their public debuts in the past few months.

"The legal sector has historically been underserved by technology," Rachel Geller, managing director at Insight Partners, said in an email. "This is particularly true for in-house legal teams, who have relied on archaic systems that slow the pace of business and reduce effectiveness," said Geller, who joins LawVu's board.

"This alone presents a big opportunity for disruption – especially considering the size of the global legal market, the complexity of the sector, and the similarities in how lawyers operate around the world," she said.

Geller said that LawVu stood out to the firm "because of its phenomenal global growth, solid team, and ability to provide high-value outcomes to in-house legal teams with its intuitive user experience."

Last year, LawVu tripled its annual recurring revenue, two-thirds of which comes from the U.S. and Australian markets, the company said in its Monday announcement. LawVu said it will use the capital to hire for leadership roles and open offices in the U.S., and continue to develop its platform. Clients include Australian telecom company Telstra Corp, global professional services firm PwC and San Francisco-based grocery delivery service Instacart.

"In-house legal teams perform a critical function inside every corporation," Sam Kidd, co-founder and CEO of LawVu, said in a statement. "However, you'll often find that the only 'tech' they have is email and word documents, and legal teams are becoming a bottleneck, as the rest of the business leverages technology to speed up."