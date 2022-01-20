Venable nabs healthcare lobbying group from Faegre Drinker in D.C.

Summary

Law firm Venable said it landed a seven-member healthcare lobbying team from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath to join its Washington D.C. office.

The group of Capitol Hill veterans includes Ilisa Halpern Paul, who was the president of Faegre Drinker's lobbying branch, Venable said in a statement released Wednesday.

Her clients in recent years have included GlaxoSmithKline, the American Diabetes Association and Advocate Aurora Health, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit that compiles lobbying disclosure records.

The Faegre Drinker team has joined Venable's legislative and government affairs group, which has at least 58 registered lobbyists, attorneys and policy advisors, according to the firm's website.

Paul said in an interview that the group was drawn to Venable because of the firm's "track record" in influencing legislation and regulation in Washington.

Paul has been with Drinker Biddle & Reath since 2004, before it merged with Faegre Baker Daniels in 2020.

A representative from Faegre Drinker in a statement wished the departing group well.

