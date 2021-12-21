Verrill to merge with Boston law firm at start of 2022

Summary

Summary Law firms Verrill Dana and Rackemann, Sawyer, & Brewster to merge Jan. 1

(Reuters) - Two New England-based law firms said on Tuesday they will merge in the new year to create a nearly 150-lawyer firm.

Maine-founded Verrill Dana, which has several New England offices, and Rackemann, Sawyer & Brewster, a Boston firm, will operate as Verrill effective Jan. 1, the firms said in a statement.

A Verrill representative confirmed that 21 Rackemann lawyers will join Verrill, bringing the firm's Boston office to 60 lawyers.

Law firm merger activity is lower in 2021 compared with pre-pandemic levels, but expected to pick up again next year, according to data released in October from law firm consultancy Fairfax Associates.

Several law firms have said as the close of the year approaches that they plan to merge in 2022.

Atlanta-based law firms Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Rogers & Hardin said last week they will combine Jan. 1.

Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin said earlier this month they will combine in March to create a firm of more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals with a combined revenue of more than $475 million.

Verrill Dana and Rackemann said in their Tuesday statement that their tie-up will help Verrill grow in Boston and expand Rackemann's reach.

Rackemann's practice areas include real estate, trusts & estates and insurance regulatory, while Verrill lawyers add client work in areas like health care, family law and labor and employment, the firms said.

Several law firms have embarked on New England expansions this year.

Midwest-founded Husch Blackwell combined with healthcare law boutique Summit Health Law Partners in September, opening offices in Boston and Providence, Rhode Island.

Barnes & Thornburg opened a Boston office in June, while other firms, including Womble Bond Dickinson and Cooley, have also grown in the region through new hires.

