Veteran AUSA reprimanded in rare sanction over trial conduct

REUTERS/Chip East

Summary Michigan attorney discipline board found conduct "prejudicial to the administration of justice"

Prosecutor's character, remorse cited as "substantial" mitigation

(Reuters) - A Michigan attorney discipline board has reprimanded a longtime federal prosecutor over her trial statements concerning evidence that a judge earlier had suppressed, marking a rare public rebuke of a U.S. government lawyer.

Detroit-based assistant U.S. attorney Susan Fairchild, a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, consented to the Oct. 22 sanction in an agreement she reached with Michigan bar authorities that said she "engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice." The board called Fairchild's remorse, character and lack of any prior discipline "substantial" mitigating factors.

The U.S. Justice Department investigates and disciplines federal prosecutors, but state bar authorities can bring their own cases alleging violations of local attorney rules. DOJ last fiscal year opened 13 investigations involving claims of attorney misconduct. Annual reports do not reveal names of prosecutors who violated ethics obligations.

It was not immediately known how the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission learned about Fairchild's ethics violation, which occurred as she tried a robbery case in 2017 in Detroit federal court.

Fairchild's lawyer, Kenneth Mogill of Mogill, Posner & Cohen, declined to comment on Friday. A message left for Fairchild at her office was not immediately returned.

She is a past president of the Federal Bar Association chapter in the Eastern District of Michigan and serves as secretary of the Michigan Supreme Court Historical Society.

In the robbery prosecution, U.S. District Judge Arthur Tarnow in Detroit in 2016 barred the government from presenting evidence unlawfully seized at a house.

The judge dismissed the case, and the government later secured a new indictment. Michigan bar authorities said Fairchild's questioning of a witness at the new trial elicited responses that mentioned clothing evidence that was not admissible.

The defense moved for a mistrial, and one of Fairchild's supervisors argued she was countering a "false alibi" the witness had offered to protect the defendant. But the witness had not provided such an alibi, and Fairchild "did not correct her supervisor's incorrect argument at the hearing or thereafter," Michigan bar authorities said.

Tarnow dismissed the case with prejudice in August 2017.

"As we know under the U.S. Supreme Court case in Berger vs. United States that it's the government's job to ensure a fair trial, not to ensure convictions," Tarnow said in court, according to a transcript.

Prosecutors as "ministers of justice" are held to a high standard, Michigan grievance administrator Michael Goetz told Reuters. "Our job is the protection of the public, the protection of the courts and the protection of the profession."

The case is Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission v. Susan Fairchild, State of Michigan Attorney Discipline Board, Case No. 21-47-GA.

For the commission: Michael Goetz and Sarah Lindsey

For Fairchild: Kenneth Mogill of Mogill, Posner & Cohen

Read more:

Second ethics panel punishes ex-FBI lawyer for misconduct

D.C. disciplinary board urges more flexibility on lawyer disbarment

U.S. Justice Dept backs prosecutors accused of ethics breach