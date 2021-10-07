Villanova Law's biggest donor ponies up another $13 million

REUTERS/Phil Noble

Summary The school is already named for alumnus Charles Widger

New gift will fund professionalism and leadership training

(Reuters) - Villanova University’s largest law school donor is back at it this week, giving $13 million to the school that already bears his name.

The latest gift from Charles and Barbara Widger will be used to bolster professional development and leadership training, including by endowing a new associate dean and three other positions focused on those areas.

The latest contribution brings the Widgers' total giving to the law school to more than $43 million. After they donated $25 million in 2016, it was renamed the Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.

Charles Widger graduated from Villanova Law in 1973 before founding several investment firms.

“In strengthening the focus on professional development and leadership for our students, the law school will help guarantee lifelong success for those practicing law grounded in ethics and a commitment to the common good,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

The donation will also fund faculty scholarship and research in the areas of economics, business, entrepreneurship and related regulatory issues. In addition, it establishes a matching program to encourage young law school alumni to contribute to endowed student scholarships.

