Vinson & Elkins launches aviation finance group with Milbank lawyers

Summary

Summary Law firms Four lawyers have joined Texas-founded Vinson & Elkins' New York office

Attorneys' clients include investors and aircraft companies working on financing and acquisitions The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A pair of aviation-focused lawyers have joined Houston-based Vinson & Elkins as partners in New York to open an aviation finance practice, the firm said Tuesday.

David Berkery of Dublin-based A&L Goodbody and Niels Jensen of Milbank will co-lead the practice, along with two associates joining from Milbank. Before moving to A&L Goodbody, Berkery spent five years at Milbank with the rest of the team.

At Milbank, all of the lawyers advised financial institutions, investors and aircraft companies on aircraft financing, acquisition and leasing, according to Jensen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jensen said New York continues to be a hub for central players in aviation investment.

"Even when we would do a capital markets deal for American Airlines, where the team is built in Texas, it's still a New York-run deal," said Jensen.

Jensen said the team decided to move to Vinson & Elkins because the firm allowed them to make the jump together and continue building out their practice.

Vinson & Elkins has grown its New York ranks over the past year with the addition of M&A and private equity partner Gabriel Silva as well as tax partner Ron Nardini.

Vinson & Elkins now has a firm-wide vice chair in New York, Jim Fox, who officially took the position Jan. 1.

Neither a representative from Milbank nor A&L Goodbody immediately returned requests for comment about the aviation finance team's move.

Read more:

Holland & Knight adds aviation finance pro from Bird & Bird in UK

Vinson & Elkins elects new leaders as firm eyes tech-fueled Texas growth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.