Vinson & Elkins lawyer turned SEC enforcer returns to firm in Dallas

Summary Law firms Rebecca Fike worked on dozens of investigations at the SEC, including recent Nikola matter

(Reuters) - After almost a decade at the Securities and Exchange Commission, attorney Rebecca Fike has rejoined Vinson & Elkins as a partner in Dallas, the firm said Tuesday.

Fike's practice will focus on securities enforcement, government and internal investigations and white collar defense, the firm said.

Vinson & Elkins said Fike, who was a firm associate before moving to the SEC, worked on more than 60 securities-related investigations in her time with the commission.

She was a Fort Worth, Texas-based senior counsel in the SEC's division of enforcement.

Fike co-led an SEC investigation that resulted in a $125 million settlement in December with electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp., which was accused of defrauding investors with misleading information about product development and finances. The SEC said Nikola did not confirm or deny its findings.

Nikola had gone public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to take private companies public.

Fike said she foresees SPAC transactions, which boomed in 2021, and attracted regulatory attention, being an active area for her practice.

Hilary Preston, a Vinson & Elkins vice chair, said the firm in 2021 "had an incredible percentage of the SPAC market on the corporate side" as clients.

Fike also helped the SEC investigate Houston-based oil services company KBR Inc, resulting in what the commission said was its first whistleblower protection case against a company for using improperly restrictive language in confidentiality agreements. KBR agreed to pay $130,000 to settle the case in 2015, and neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing.

Fike said she is the first SEC alumna to join Vinson & Elkins. She will be a member of the firm's global government investigations and white collar criminal defense team, as well as its shareholder litigation and enforcement team.

"I was excited about the idea of building something and growing something. To be able to go somewhere where I could, from the start, take a lead in that practice area was just tremendously exciting," said Fike.

Vinson & Elkins has added several former prosecutors and ex DOJ officials to its government investigations practice in recent years.

In January 2021, it added Zach Terwilliger, a former U.S. attorney in Virginia, to its Washington, D.C. office.

