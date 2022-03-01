Vinson & Elkins snags another construction lawyer from Hogan Lovells in Dubai

Summary

Summary Law firms Nabeel Ikram is the third construction dispute hire from Hogan Lovells since October

Ikram started with Hogan Lovells and had stints at Dechert and Clyde & Co The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Vinson & Elkins has hired partner Nabeel Ikram for its litigation practice in Dubai from Hogan Lovells, the firm said on Tuesday.

Houston-founded Vinson & Elkins said Ikram focuses on engineering and construction disputes across the Middle East. He conducted the first-ever construction case before the Dubai International Financial Centre courts, the firm said.

Ikram said in a statement that he will work at Vinson & Elkins with former colleagues Roberta Downey and Angus Rankin. The pair had joined the international construction disputes practice of Vinson & Elkins as partners from Hogan Lovells in October 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ikram started his career at Hogan Lovells before returning to the firm as a partner in 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has also had stints at Dechert, the now-defunct Dewey & LeBoeuf and Clyde & Co, as per the profile.

A Hogan Lovells representative said the firm wishes Ikram well.

Vinson & Elkins has also seen attorney exits in Dubai. In February, former Dubai managing partner Amir Ghaffari said he had left the firm to start his own international arbitration boutique firm called Ghaffari Partners.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.