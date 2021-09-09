Vinson & Elkins snags CFIUS co-head from Wiley Rein

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Vinson & Elkins has tapped Richard Sofield, a lead partner in Wiley Rein’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) group, to join its national security practice and advise clients on cross-border transactions, the firm said Thursday.

Sofield, a veteran national security practitioner, will be a partner in the Texas-founded firm's Washington, D.C., office. Prior to his three-year stint at Wiley, where he co-chaired the CFIUS team, Sofield served in the U.S. Department of Justice for more than 20 years, including a decade directing the National Security Division's Foreign Investment Review staff.

He said in an interview that his experience makes him a “natural fit” at Vinson & Elkins.

“There's been a lot of evolution in the regulatory landscape and how the U.S. government evaluates national security issues related to cross-border transactions," he said. "Having a platform like Vinson & Elkins with such a strong corporate and M&A practice, it really fits nicely with my areas of expertise."

With Sofield joining the D.C. team, Vinson & Elkins now has 11 attorneys in its national security and international trade practice. The firm in May lost D.C. partner and CFIUS expert Damara Chambers to Latham & Watkins.

Sofield's practice spans cross-border investment, national security matters and government investigations. In the years since he returned to private practice, Sofield said he has worked closely with business leaders to help them navigate an increasingly complex landscape.

“As laws evolve and national security reviews become more frequent and complex, Rick’s impressive credentials will immediately benefit our M&A and private equity clients facing these challenges in cross-border transactions,” Vinson & Elkins managing partner Scott Wulfe said in a statement. “His addition to our partnership comes at a pivotal time as demand for CFIUS work continues to grow.”

At DOJ, Sofield oversaw the agency's participation in CFIUS, including the review of more than 1,000 acquisitions and efforts to bar transactions for national security reasons. He also served as head of Team Telecom, the national security review apparatus for foreign investment in entities regulated by the Federal Communications Commission.

Before that, Sofield worked as a national security attorney for what became the DOJ's National Security Division, served as a trial attorney for the agency's civil fraud section, and spent time as a staff lawyer for the U.S. Department of Defense.

A Wiley representative said the firm wishes Sofield well and that partner Nazak Nikakhtar will now co-chair Wiley’s CFIUS group in the firm’s national security practice along with senior public policy advisor Nova Daly, a longtime leader of the group.

