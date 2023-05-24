Wachtell partner departs for rival New York law firm Paul Weiss















(Reuters) - Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz partner Andrea Wahlquist Brown is taking her executive compensation practice to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in New York, Paul Weiss said Wednesday.

Wahlquist Brown advises on the compensation and benefits aspects of public company mergers and acquisitions and private equity deals, and has worked with clients including Allergan plc, Celgene Corp, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Zendesk Inc, the firm said.

She joined Wachtell in 2014 from another top New York firm, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Wahlquist Brown was a rare outside hire for Wachtell, which does not regularly bring in partners from other firms.

Wachtell did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Wahlquist Brown's recent deal work includes being part of the team advising Botox maker Allergan on its $63 billion sale to drugmaker AbbVie, which closed in 2020.

She also represented Celgene in its $74 billion acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co in 2019, and chipmaker Analog Devices in its $21 billion acquisition of rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc in 2021.

Wahlquist Brown was not immediately available for comment on her move to 1,000-lawyer Paul Weiss.

"Andrea is a star in the executive compensation field, with a stellar reputation and a track record of advising on the largest and most complex transactions in the market," Paul Weiss chairman Brad Karp said in a statement.











