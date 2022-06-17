Walgreens appeals to keep counsel DQ fight out of arbitration

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Lower court sent Walgreens' disqualification bid against Crowell Moring to arbitration

Crowell is representing Humana in a drug-pricing arbitration with Walgreens

The law firm denies any ethical breaches

(Reuters) - A lawyer for Walgreen Co urged a Washington, D.C., appeals court to revive a key part of an alleged professional misconduct claim that the retail pharmacy giant brought against one of its former law firms now representing its adversary in arbitration.

Walgreens last year sued Crowell & Moring in District of Columbia Superior Court to immediately stop the large law firm from representing insurer Humana Health Plan Inc in an arbitration with Walgreens over drug pricing, contending Crowell, as its former firm, has violated its ethical duty.

A judge in May 2021 ruled that Walgreens' push for a preliminary injunction against Crowell belonged in front of the arbitrator. Walgreens appealed, and the drug-pricing arbitration moved ahead with Crowell remaining as counsel to Humana. Crowell has denied violating any ethics rules.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The main issue in Thursday's appeal is whether an arbitration agreement between Walgreens and Humana applies to Walgreens' ethics dispute with Crowell, which was not a party to the agreement.

The panel judges questioned whether a ruling might open a door to third parties being brought into an arbitration and they also closely examined the broad language of the arbitration agreement itself.

"There's a sentence that just says, 'If there's a dispute about the scope of this agreement, you and Humana have agreed an arbitrator will decide it," Judge Roy McLeese told a lawyer for Walgreens. "Do you think that the disputes we're talking about today are not disputes about the scope of this agreement?"

Walgreens' counsel Frederick Robinson of Reed Smith told McLeese and Judges Loren AliKhan and Corinne Beckwith that Walgreens "never agreed to arbitrate a dispute about the ethics of our former counsel in any forum other than a judicial forum."

AliKhan questioned how to draw boundaries in the case, such that one side in an arbitration can't "lasso in" third parties.

Robinson and a representative from Walgreens on Friday declined to comment.

A lawyer for Humana, Casey Trombley-Shapiro Jonas of Zuckerman Spaeder, declined to comment. A Humana spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. An attorney for Crowell did not immediately respond to a similar message.

"Arbitration is a matter of contract," Jonas argued. "Here we have the contract, which is very broad and commits to arbitration questions of arbitrability."

The case is Walgreen Co v. Humana Health Plan Inc, D.C. Court of Appeals, No. 21-CV-370.

For Walgreens: Frederick Robinson of Reed Smith

For Humana: Casey Trombley-Shapiro Jonas of Zuckerman Spaeder

For Crowell & Moring: Thomas Mason of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis

Read more:

Crowell loses bid to question ex-Walgreens top lawyer in conflicts case

Walgreens wins round in clash with U.S. law firm in drug pricing suit

Walgreens lawsuit against Crowell & Moring clears early hurdle

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.