Wall Street employment lawyer known for big pay deals changes firms

A Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, New York, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Steven Eckhaus, an employment lawyer known for negotiating multimillion-dollar pay packages for Wall Street executives, moved firms on Thursday.

Eckhaus joined Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler LLP, which specializes in employment law, as a partner this week. He was formerly at McDermott Will & Emery.

"Steve is one of the finest and most accomplished executive employment lawyers in the country," said David Wechsler, a partner at Harris St. Laurent & Wechsler. "It is a relief for us to finally have him in our corner."

Eckhaus's clients have included Thomas Montag, former chief operating officer of Bank of America (BAC.N), and Bob McCann, ex-chairman of UBS Group AG in the Americas.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely

